Xavi’s first day of pre-season training, live

08:54

The first signing arrives

Iñigo Martínez appears in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. He has attracted the attention of fans on his arrival by taxi. The security agent didn’t know him either, but the central officer has identified himself correctly.

🔵🔴 | FCB 👉 Lenglet also joins pending resolution of his future, which is at Tottenham ✍️ @DBR8 pic.twitter.com/e7wRITziAo — SPORT Diary (@sport) July 10, 2023

08:49

The loanees enter the scene

Two other players with their future up in the air have also appeared at the Ciutat Esportiva, Sergiño Dest y Nico Gonzalez. Xavi Hernández, in principle, does not have the American winger, but he does want to see how the midfielder has evolved after his year on loan at Valencia.

08:39

Lenglet appears

Players with a first-team record also begin to arrive. Eric Garcia, Raphinha… and Clement Lenglet. The French center, pending to solve his futureis already in Sant Joan Despí to undergo medical tests.

08:36

This will be the first week of training

While the youngest continue to arrive, we review the planning of the first days of Barça. Xavi’s team will carry out the first training session this afternoon, around 7:00 p.m. This Tuesday the first double session will arrive; Wednesday one more training will take place; Thursday will be a rest day before the double session on Friday. The first week of preseason will end with a training session on Saturday.

08:26

new faces

It is also already in the culés facilities Michael Faye, an 18-year-old Senegalese central defender for whom Barça has paid more than a million euros this summer. He will have a record from the subsidiary, but he is one of the youngsters that Xavi wants to see in preseason. the rest are Lamine Yamal, Marc Casadó, Estanis Pedrola, Angel Alarcon, unai hernandez, Fermin Lopez and the mentioned Pau Prim.

08:22

The footballers begin to arrive

One of the first to arrive, as reported by our teammate David Bernabéu, has been the youth squad Pau Prim (17 years). He arrives accompanied by his mother. As a curiosity, to be able to enter the Ciutat Esportiva he had to explain who he was to security members. First story of the morning.

🔵🔴 | FCB 🔝 Start FC Barcelona 2023-24! ✅ Pau Prim, upon arrival at the Ciutat Esportiva with his mother on the first date with Xavi ✍️ @DBR8 pic.twitter.com/L8zRqGlHmc — SPORT Diary (@sport) July 10, 2023

08:19

Preparation for the 2023/24 academic year begins

Very good days! Holidays are now part of the past at can Barça. This Monday, Xavi Hernández’s team starts the 2023/24 preseason. At SPORT, as always, we will tell you all the outstanding news from the day of the regular medical check-ups and physical tests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

