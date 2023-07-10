Home » Xavi’s first day of pre-season training, live
Sports

Xavi’s first day of pre-season training, live

by admin
Xavi’s first day of pre-season training, live

08:54

The first signing arrives

Iñigo Martínez appears in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. He has attracted the attention of fans on his arrival by taxi. The security agent didn’t know him either, but the central officer has identified himself correctly.

08:49

The loanees enter the scene

Two other players with their future up in the air have also appeared at the Ciutat Esportiva, Sergiño Dest y Nico Gonzalez. Xavi Hernández, in principle, does not have the American winger, but he does want to see how the midfielder has evolved after his year on loan at Valencia.

08:39

Lenglet appears

Players with a first-team record also begin to arrive. Eric Garcia, Raphinha… and Clement Lenglet. The French center, pending to solve his futureis already in Sant Joan Despí to undergo medical tests.

08:36

This will be the first week of training

While the youngest continue to arrive, we review the planning of the first days of Barça. Xavi’s team will carry out the first training session this afternoon, around 7:00 p.m. This Tuesday the first double session will arrive; Wednesday one more training will take place; Thursday will be a rest day before the double session on Friday. The first week of preseason will end with a training session on Saturday.

08:26

new faces

It is also already in the culés facilities Michael Faye, an 18-year-old Senegalese central defender for whom Barça has paid more than a million euros this summer. He will have a record from the subsidiary, but he is one of the youngsters that Xavi wants to see in preseason. the rest are Lamine Yamal, Marc Casadó, Estanis Pedrola, Angel Alarcon, unai hernandez, Fermin Lopez and the mentioned Pau Prim.

See also  Bundesliga: Salzburg defeated Rapid outnumbered

08:22

The footballers begin to arrive

One of the first to arrive, as reported by our teammate David Bernabéu, has been the youth squad Pau Prim (17 years). He arrives accompanied by his mother. As a curiosity, to be able to enter the Ciutat Esportiva he had to explain who he was to security members. First story of the morning.

08:19

Preparation for the 2023/24 academic year begins

Very good days! Holidays are now part of the past at can Barça. This Monday, Xavi Hernández’s team starts the 2023/24 preseason. At SPORT, as always, we will tell you all the outstanding news from the day of the regular medical check-ups and physical tests.

You may also like

Gold Cup: USA and Jamaica fly to the...

Corpuzová won the major in Pebble Beach

The US Media Ridicules Jordan’s Selection Vision as...

Wimbledon 2023: How to watch on BBC TV,...

Geierspichler conquers World Championship silver over 1,500 m

Pirates Snap Skid with 4-2 Win over Diamondbacks

Ferrari, after Silverstone it’s better to work on...

Warriors’ No. 19 Pick Pojemski Shows Bright Spots...

MLB Draft 2023: Six biggest takeaways from Day...

Casemiro Reflects on Joining Manchester United: No Hesitations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy