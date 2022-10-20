At the International Motor Show in Paris, Xev, a Turin-based electric vehicle manufacturer that has made itself known for its solutions dedicated to urban mobility, presents a series of interesting innovations. The first is the new Yoyo Model Year 2023, an electric car that offers some aesthetic innovations, improved efficiency and a renewed battery swapping system. Since the launch of Yoyo in Italy in May 2021, Xev has rapidly expanded its network and is now present in 15 European countries, as well as in Asia and South America.

new battery swapping system

—

The Yoyo will be presented in two new colors: Crushed Mint, the new color now on sale, and Olive Stone, a special edition created for the Salone. The Battery Swapping technology allows you to reset the times deriving from recharging, by replacing the battery pack with a charged one in a few minutes. Thanks to the partnership signed in 2021 with Eni, the battery swapping technology is being developed to be adopted in the brand’s service stations. At the Paris Motor Show the Xev presented the latest model of cabinet for swapping, more energy efficient. The new cabinet it integrates an intelligent battery management system that monitors and shows the status in real time, it also improves the safety and energy efficiency of swapping even in extreme climatic conditions when the temperature is close to 45 ° centigrade. The new cabinetalready installed at some Eni service stations and used for the battery swapping of the Xev cars that are part of the Enjoy fleet, Eni’s car sharing, will soon be available for the use of private customers.