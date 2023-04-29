Home » Xhaka and Arsenal lose the title race
Xhaka and Arsenal lose the title race

Xhaka and Arsenal lose the title race

Arsenal have long been this season’s high-flyers in the Premier League. On the home stretch, however, the London club collapses and is likely to miss the championship. How could that happen?

Granit Xhaka (left) gets caught up in skirmishes in the second half and is substituted off to protect himself from a red card.

Phil Noble / Reuters

Arsenal lost the Premier League title race after losing 4-1 to Manchester City. Even more discouraging than the defeat for the Arsenal players on Wednesday night was watching their opponents celebrate. After City’s third goal, the fans in the stands danced the Poznan – an expression of joy. The spectators turn their backs to the playing field, grab their shoulders and jump.

See also  Pavia to Albertini, from Pavia and winner "I want to relaunch the Azzurri, with the fans"

