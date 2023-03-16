Home Sports Xhaka in «The Pressure Game»
Xhaka in «The Pressure Game»

How did the national team work at the World Cup in Qatar? “The Pressure Game” gives entertaining insights from very close – and sometimes loses the distance.

“I have to go back a bit about that”: The Swiss coach Murat Yakin on the reasons for the 1: 6 against Portugal in the World Cup round of 16.

Laurent Gilliéron / KEYSTONE

When Murat Yakin announces the squad for the European Championship qualifiers at the end of March in the main sponsor’s auditorium on Thursday, it will be the national soccer coach’s first public appearance since December 7 in Doha. As always, Yakin’s eyes should be on the future, on the next task, the upcoming game, on the tournament in Germany in June after next. What has been is over, forgotten, forget it.

