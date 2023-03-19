This is the week we find out if it exists a “Chinese peace” for Ukraine, or if it is an illusion that has never had any parallels in reality. The key event of the week that opens is Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow. Those who want to believe in a possible intermediary role for China are loading this visit with enormous expectations, as if it could represent a turning point, the beginning of a peace process. Pessimists point to Xi’s alignment with Vladimir Putin’s narrative of Western culpability behind the war. The more cynical have a worse suspicion: that a Chinese ceasefire plan at this stage, freezing military positions on Ukrainian territory, could guarantee Putin the maximum territorial conquests by blocking the Ukrainian spring counter-offensive. Reviving optimism about China’s role as peacemaker was Xi’s diplomatic success as mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The role of the People’s Republic has been decisive and clearly visible, in that thaw that must lead to the reopening of the respective embassies in Riyadh and Tehran. China has made a “field invasion” in an area of ​​the world where the United States and Russia had a much higher historical influence. That it was a warning signan anticipation that Xi wants to gain the same kind of influence also with a decisive intervention in the European conflict?

To mitigate an excess of expectations around Xi’s visit to Moscow, which begins tomorrow, there is the visit itself: the communist leader of the People’s Republic will stay for three days in the Russian capital, guest of Putin, an exceptionally long duration for a state visit; while he will make a telephone call to the Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelenski, still to be confirmed, and only at the end of the marathon of meetings with the Russian leader. There is not the symmetry that one might expect from someone who wants to play a mediator role. Observing what the most authoritative Chinese government media say about this visit, as well as Beijing’s geopolitical experts, strikes a gap with respect to the expectations or hopes that have been kindled in some European countries. On the eve of the trip, attention in China seems to focus above all on a long series of bilateral agreements that will be signed on the occasion of the meetings between Putin and Xi. It should be ratified a growing economic symbiosisespecially with supplies of oil, gas and other raw materials from Russia to China. In this growing trade (and at very advantageous prices for the Chinese buyer), the renminbi replaces the dollar as payment currency, which allows Moscow to circumvent financial sanctions and Beijing to advance its long-term project which aims to reduce the global role of the US currency. See also Juve-Salernitana, Var takes away the winning goal from Milik

In exchange for raw materials, China will increase its sales of technologies to Russia, especially those technologies that Putin can no longer buy from the West due to sanctions. All those “dual technologies”, for both civil and war use, with which Beijing has de facto already supported the Russian army, albeit without openly violating the sanctions, can be concealed in this ambit. Semiconductors and drones fall into this category. Chinese ambiguity on this ground can continue, without needing to explicitly challenge the West with the announcement that China will supply weapons to Russia. It is an ambiguity that allows Xi to keep all commercial outlets open for “made in China” in the West, without compromising his “unlimited friendship” with Putin. China‘s role as peacemaker, in the analyzes of the Chinese press, has less space and less visibility than the cooperation agreements with Russia which are placed at the center of the bilateral summit. And when it comes to the war in Ukraine, the media of the People’s Republic continue to spread a far from neutral version. NATO is blamed for the conflict, the origin of the tragedy is attributed entirely to the aggressiveness of the United States. This is consistent with China‘s first “peace plan,” foreign policy chief Wang Yi’s speeches, and Xi’s statements to his parliament.

Russia's aggression has never been condemned, on the contrary, the Chinese condemnations affect the expansion of NATO and the "cold war mentality" which is attributed to the United States. Aligning himself with Putin's narrative of NATO's alleged "encirclement" of Russia, Xi merges it with his own description of the world: where an imperialist America is trying to "repress and contain" the legitimate descent of China. Xi's ideological vision explains why his diplomacy has a very narrow path, to create something new about Ukraine. On the one hand, it is true that China would have an interest in making the hopes of the most optimistic Europeans come true, by launching an initiative that could arouse some interest in Berlin and Paris: with the aim of sowing division within NATO, and at least distance some European countries from the line prevailing along the Washington-Warsaw-Kiev axis. On the other hand, Xi derives a long-term advantage from prolonging this war: America's attention is sucked in by the European tragedy, Western arsenals are emptied to support Ukraine, all of this represents an objective weakening of the resources that could counter a possible invasion of Taiwan or in any case an expansion of influence Chinese in Asia.