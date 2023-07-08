Xiamen Teams Shine in Fujian Village BA Debut, Dominating with Accurate Three-Pointers

“Three-pointers are too accurate to have friends”

On the first day of the Fujian Village BA, the two teams from Xiamen had mixed results. The Xiamen Maxiang team emerged victorious in their debut game, defeating the Jiaowei team from Putian with a score of 93-77. However, the Xiamen Xike team suffered a loss against the Putian Huangshi team, with a final score of 57-67.

The 2023 Fujian Province Harmony Rural Basketball Competition, also known as Village BA, began in Jinjiang last night. Two rural basketball teams representing Xiamen participated in the tournament. The Xiamen Maxiang team competed in Group A, representing Panjing Village in Dongshi Town. On the other hand, the Xiamen Xike team represented Xiaoxia Village in Dongshi Town, competing in Group B. The top four teams from each group will proceed to the final rounds.

The Xiamen Maxiang team showcased their skills at the Zuchang Gymnasium in downtown Jinjiang. Despite the limited number of spectators, the team quickly recovered from an initial deficit of 3-10 and took the lead with a score of 16-13. Throughout the game, the team displayed impressive three-point shooting, widening the point difference to 20 by the third quarter. Fans watching the live broadcast praised the team for their accuracy, saying that “it’s raining three-pointers” and that their shots were “too accurate to have friends.” Ultimately, the Xiamen Maxiang team secured a 16-point victory over their opponents.

The match of the Xiamen Xike team took place at a rural improvised stadium, creating a completely different atmosphere. The players exhibited their skills in various aspects of the game, such as running positions, pick-and-roll screens, breakthrough passes, fast breaks, and rebounds. The intense competition received warm applause and cheers from the spectators. With humorous Hokkien commentary providing entertainment, the atmosphere remained enthusiastic throughout the game.

Tonight, the Xiamen Maxiang team is set to face the Zhangzhou Suian team, while the Xiamen Xike team will compete against the Zhangzhou Kangmei team.

In a separate news item, it was revealed that prizes for the Fujian Village BA winners align with the agricultural theme. Similar to the Guizhou Village BA, the champion team will be rewarded with a pig. Additionally, on the night of the finals, a pig and a sheep will be slaughtered, with their meat presented as prizes for the champion and runner-up teams. The third-place team will receive a load of abalone, and special Jinjiang delicacies like seaweed, meat meal, and mung bean cake will also be awarded.

In related sports news, the annual Ninth Cross-Strait “Black Pine Oil Cut Mai Tea Cup” Table Tennis Invitational Tournament commenced in Xinglin Cultural and Sports Center in Jimei District. More than 700 participants, including 130 local teams, including 19 professional teams, competed across four groups: Professional Mixed Group Team Competition, Social Amateur Group Competition, Junior Men’s Team Competition, and Junior Women’s Team Competition. The tournament has been held for eight consecutive years and serves as a significant platform for cross-strait sports exchange and cultural harmony.

The event is organized by the Jimei District Table Tennis Association and is supported by the Jimei District Culture and Tourism Bureau. Over the years, the tournament has attracted renowned players, including former national table tennis team members, fostering national identity and deepening exchanges between participants from both sides of the Strait.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

