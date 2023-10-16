Xiamen University Hosts Inaugural Postgraduate Sports Competition, Encouraging Physical Fitness Among Graduate Students

Xiamen University, one of China‘s leading educational institutions, kicked off its first-ever postgraduate sports competition yesterday. Nearly a thousand graduate students and their supervisors enthusiastically participated in the event, showcasing their sporting talents in two competitions: dragon boat racing and ultimate Frisbee.

This landmark sports competition was specifically organized for the university’s graduate students, marking a significant milestone in promoting physical fitness among students. Zhang Zongyi, the president of Xiamen University, emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, stating, “Exercise for one hour every day, work healthily for fifty years, and live happily for a lifetime.”

What sets this sports competition apart is that each team participating in the event was required to register as a project team and bring along a mentor. This means that every team consisted of at least one mentor, fostering a strong mentor-student relationship. A total of 30 colleges organized over 90 teams, with 115 graduate tutors, including 14 deans, participating in the event.

One notable participant was Pan Weilian, an American professor from Xiamen University, who decided to try his hand at rowing a dragon boat for the first time. Professor Weilian believes that such sports competitions are essential for encouraging students to engage in physical activities. Expressing his concerns about students’ reduced physical activity levels, he said, “In the past, students used to ride bicycles, but now most of them buy electric cars.”

The dragon boat race took place between Xiamen University’s Siming Campus and Xiang’an Campus. The Siming Campus race was held at the Xiamen University Reservoir, while the Xiang’an Campus race was conducted at the Water Training Center. The total track length for the race was 200 meters. Some team members had prior training, but many participants also received on-site crash training. The teacher shared a secret with everyone, saying the first action in dragon boat rowing is like “cutting vegetables” – a slicing motion. This tip helped the participants feel more confident and prepared for the race.

Graduate students currently account for 54% of the student population at Xiamen University. From 2021 onwards, the university plans to introduce swimming, tennis, golf, body shaping, and other courses through their “walking course system and club system” exclusively for graduate students. This initiative aims to foster a holistic approach to education by integrating physical education classes into the study life of graduate students.

Xiamen University’s first postgraduate sports competition not only encourages physical fitness but also strengthens the bond between mentors and students. By promoting a healthy lifestyle, the university is committed to ensuring its students’ overall well-being and preparing them for a successful future.

