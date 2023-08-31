Xiamen’s Lin Wenjun Makes History with Two Golds and a Bronze, Securing Olympic Qualification

Lin Wenjun from Xiamen Wins Two Golds and One Bronze to Qualify for the Olympic Games

The 2023 Stillwater Canoe World Championships concluded in Duisburg, Germany on the 27th, with Xiamen player Lin Wenjun emerging as a shining star. Lin performed exceptionally well, winning two gold medals and one bronze, and securing a spot for the Chinese team in the women’s single 200m Olympic event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This accomplishment also marks the first time a Xiamen athlete has earned a place in the Paris Olympics.

The Chinese team enjoyed great success at the World Championships, claiming a total of three golds, one silver, and one bronze. Among them, they won one gold, one silver, and one bronze in Olympic events, earning them 13 seats in the Paris Olympic Games. Lin Wenjun’s impressive performance accounted for two of the gold medals and one bronze, solidifying her position as one of the brightest stars on the Chinese team.

Lin Wenjun teamed up with her fellow athletes and achieved victory in various events at the World Championships. Their victories included the women’s four-person rowing 500-meter gold, the women’s double rowing 200-meter gold, and the women’s single-person rowing 200-meter bronze. It is worth noting that the women’s single-person rowing 200-meter event will be an official event at the upcoming Paris Olympics. In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Lin Wenjun qualified for the women’s single 200-meter rowing event and advanced to the finals, finishing in sixth place.

Having missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which was the first time women’s rowing was included, Lin Wenjun is determined to make amends in Paris. Her goal is to redeem herself and bring home a medal for her country.

Born in June 1997, Lin Wenjun began her rowing career in 2012 at the Xiamen Water Sports Center under the guidance of coach Yang Jinsong. In 2014, she was selected for the rowing team of the Fujian Provincial Canoeing and Rowing Management Center, where she trained under coach Ma Song. In 2016, Lin was inducted into the national training team. Over the years, she has achieved numerous victories in the World Cup and World Championships.

Lin Wenjun’s success not only brings pride to Xiamen and China but also showcases her dedication and talent in the sport. With her outstanding performance, she has proven herself as a formidable athlete on the international stage. As the countdown to the Paris Olympics begins, all eyes will be on Lin Wenjun, eagerly awaiting her quest for Olympic glory.

