Xi’an: Hot summer can’t hold back enthusiasm for sports – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 11, the players participating in the men’s 100m competition were in the competition.Xinhua Net photo by Yang Xilong

On June 11, riding the east wind of the 4th Shaanxi National Fitness Games, in order to enrich the sports and cultural life of the majority of employees, improve their physical fitness, enhance team cohesion, and demonstrate the positive spirit of employees, Shaanxi Construction Engineering Seventh Construction Group Co., Ltd. The company held the second staff sports competition. It is understood that the competition is divided into competitions such as running, shot put, long jump, and medicine ball, as well as interesting events such as tug-of-war, team skipping, 30-meter crab dribble, and shuttlecock kicking. Nearly a thousand players from 28 teams participated. (Yang Xilong)

On June 11, the representative team participating in the tug-of-war competition was in the game.Xinhua Net photo by Yang Xilong

On June 11, the players participating in the women’s 100m competition were in the competition.Xinhua Net photo by Yang Xilong

On June 11, players participating in the crab dribble fun competition were in the game.Xinhua Net photo by Yang Xilong

On June 11, players participating in the men’s medicine ball competition were in the game.Xinhua Net photo by Yang Xilong

On June 11, the participating teams walked past the rostrum.Xinhua Net photo by Yang Xilong

On June 11, the teams participating in the competition participated in the opening ceremony.Xinhua Net photo by Yang Xilong

