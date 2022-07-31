Xi’an News Network News on the afternoon of July 31, in the 24th CUBA China University Basketball League First Division competition held at the Jiangnan Sports Center in Chongqing City, the men’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University defeated Ningbo University 88:71 and won the national championship. 2nd runner-up.

In this game, the men’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University played steadily and played well, maintaining the lead throughout the game, and at the end of the second quarter, with consecutive three-pointers, they established the victory, and finally got the last laugh in this third place competition. In this game, Lu Duwei, the main player of Xi’an Jiaotong University men’s basketball team, performed well, contributing 27 points and 10 rebounds to the team. In addition, Sun Fukuan, Hou Jiangang, Zhao Chenxi, Qiu Dongyi and other team members also played well.

It is worth mentioning that after this game, CUBA officially held a player retirement ceremony. The audience and fans who watched the game live online together sent beautiful retirement blessings to the players of the two teams who are about to leave the CUBA arena. Among them, it naturally also includes four retired players of the men’s basketball team of Xi’an Jiaotong University: Sun Fukuan, Lu Duwei, Hou Jiangang, and Ma Xuewen.

In this year’s CUBA Men’s Basketball National Finals, Xi’an Jiaotong University men’s basketball team played a daring and daring style, not afraid of the strength of the opponent, and withstood the pressure when the main players were injured one after another, in the quarter-finals, with 4 Defeat the old rival Peking University men’s basketball team by points, and advance to the top 4 in the country again after 18 years. In the semi-finals, facing the southern champion Guangdong University of Technology men’s basketball team, Xi’an Jiaotong Brigade lost by only 7 points. In the final competition for the third place, the boys beat the Ningbo University men’s basketball team and won the national third place, which also created the best record in the history of Xi’an Jiaotong University men’s basketball team since returning to CUBA in 2016.

Xi’an Jiaotong University men’s basketball team record this season:

The 24th CUBA Xi’an Jiaotong University entry list:

■ Team leader:

Wang Xiaochun

■ Coaches:

Yan Chunhui, Dong Yaguang

■ Athletes:

Liu Zhixian, Sun Fukuan, Ge Zuozhuang, Du Xiangmo, Qiu Dongyi, Wang Jun, Liu Jiawei, Lu Duwei, Li Yilong, Zhao Chenxi, Zhang Lisheng, Hou Jiangang

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Jin Peng Correspondent Yao Yunjia He Songtu/Provided by CUBA Organizing Committee