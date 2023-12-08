Xiaomi Lei Jun invests in Chinese Super League team?The response is coming – Sports – China Engineering Network

Xiaomi Lei Jun’s Investment in Chinese Super League Team Refuted by Xiaomi Group

A recent self-media article caused a stir when it claimed that Xiaomi Technology founder Lei Jun was considering investing in the Chinese Super League team Wuhan Three Towns. The article alleged that Lei Jun had attended an AFC Champions League match between Wuhan Three Towns and Pohang Ironman, and expressed interest in becoming a potential investor in the team for the next season. However, Wang Hua, the general manager of Xiaomi Group’s public relations department, took to his personal social media account on December 7th to refute these claims.

The AFC Champions League match in question took place on December 6th, with Wuhan Three Towns playing against South Korea’s Pohang Ironman and drawing 1:1. This draw resulted in Wuhan Three Towns ranking fourth in the group, ultimately ending their competitions for the year. Wuhan Three Towns’ team, champion of the 2022 Chinese Super League, has recently faced financial challenges after their investors announced their intention to stop investing in the club beginning September 1, 2023.

With the 2023 Chinese Super League season concluding, Wuhan Three Towns ranked 7th in the league. Lei Jun’s supposed interest in investing in the team raised hopes for supporters of the team, but Wang Hua’s social media post quashed these rumors. According to Wang Hua, Xiaomi Group has no current plans to invest in the Wuhan Three Towns team.

The refutation comes as the Chinese Super League prepares for the next season, scheduled to begin on March 1, 2024. Wuhan Three Towns has reportedly submitted their admission materials on time for the new season, and media reports suggest that there should be no problem with their admission. The club’s self-rescue efforts are ongoing, and they continue to search for potential investors to ensure their future participation in the league.