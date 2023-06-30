Home » Xiaomi, partnership with Red Bull for the launch of the new Redmi Note 12 – Sport Marketing News
Xiaomi, partnership with Red Bull for the launch of the new Redmi Note 12

Xiaomi, partnership with Red Bull for the launch of the new Redmi Note 12

With the arrival on the market of the series Redmi Note 12, Xiaomi announced a new partnership with Red Bullthis time focused on the Italian leg of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, the well-known international diving competition that Polignano a Mare is preparing to welcome on 1 and 2 July.

After the recent activation for Red Bull Wake the City in Milan, Redmi Note 12 Series is the official partner of the next summer appointment: the splendid Apulian town of Polignano a Mare is the setting for breathtaking dives that represent unique entertainment and an unmissable appointment for many tourists and enthusiasts.

“We are very proud to support an exciting new competition which will attract over 100,000 visitors to witness the performance of the cliff diving elite. Redmi Note 12 Series and the slogan ‘Vividicolori’ reflect the passion of living every moment with energy and it is precisely through exclusive content shot with our devices that we want to give all our fans and enthusiasts of this sport an authentic experience “ – he claims Jia Wei, Head of Marketing of Xiaomi Western Europe.

Together with Red Bull, Redmi Note Series continues to support the most demanding events and the greatest athletes, sharing their inspiration with everyone and creating moments of great involvement. The event will see the participation of numerous athletes, including Cãtãlin Preda, professional diver of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and the incredibly talented Iris Schmidbauer, ready to dive from a platform positioned 27 meters above the most famous cliff in Italy. The Italian Alessandro De Rose will also be present as ambassador of the Xiaomi event to meet fans and perform on the sidelines of the competition. The incredible performances will be accompanied by on-site activities aimed at involving communities and fans, so that they can experience the athletes’ emotions firsthand, amplified through photographic and video content shot with Redmi Note 12 Series.

