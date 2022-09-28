Original title: Xie Hui: Shenhua is very tactical, Lin Liangming can only play from the bench

Tomorrow night, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Shenhua will face Dalian. Dalian’s coach Xie Hui and team member Feng Zeyuan attended the press conference.

Xie Hui said: “The next opponent is Shanghai Shenhua, which has shown a very good state in terms of ranking and competition. The team led by Wu Gui this year is very tactical, and it is very high in terms of off-ball, on-ball status and transition. stats, and was able to rank in the top three in a lot of difficult situations. This game is very interesting, I don’t want to say it was a difficult game, the styles of the two teams are not the same, and from the football itself, it is a very good thing I’m also looking forward to what kind of result I have with such an opponent, and I hope there will be a good result.”

A reporter asked, today I saw the official announcement of the club that Lin Liangming will return to the first team. How is Lin Liangming’s condition? Will he have a chance to play tomorrow?

Xie Hui said that Lin Liangming returned to the team for training today, and was training separately with the physical coach before. “He can only start from the bench, I don’t think he’s likely to start.”

A reporter asked Xie Hui, how much time does it take for the team to reach the best state when the team adjusts from the first lineup to the second lineup in the last game?

Xie Hui replied: "Actually, the 433 and 442 formations have a lot of grafting, the change is a equilateral triangle and an inverted triangle, and there are many positions with different diamonds and different triangles. As a professional player, I can understand these, but not to say that Completely changed the formation. The three-back is a relatively large formation change, I don't think it will take too long, in fact, it can be seen in the last game, we cut in relatively smoothly." (Pei Li)





