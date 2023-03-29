Xie Jun: The Chinese women’s national elephant will always be a team that is passed on from generation to generation 2023-03-29 10:13:50.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zheng Zhi, Wu Kunpeng

The FIDE Women’s World Championship Candidates Finals kicked off in Chongqing on the 28th. FIDE Vice President and China‘s first women’s world chess champion Xie Jun who attended the event said that the Chinese women’s chess team will always be a team, and the torch will be passed on from generation to generation. , more and more prosperous.

In the 2022 competition, two famous players from Chongqing, China, Tan Zhongyi and Lei Tingjie, broke through the competition and joined the finals of this candidate competition. The winner of this final will challenge the current “World Chess Queen” Ju Wenjun. The Chinese chess player has secured the title of women’s world champion in advance.

“When it comes to the development of the women’s chess career in China, there will always be people who say ‘you are the first world champion’, but I really want to say that we will always be a team.” Xie Jun, who will be elected as the vice president of FIDE in 2022 Said, “Before me, there was Liu Shilan, the first women’s national chess grandmaster in Asia. The torch has been passed on from generation to generation, and the fire is getting more and more popular. Now we have the feeling that we have turned the world championship into a national championship.”

“Sitting here today, I really feel that it is an honor in the Chinese chess world. We can proudly say that as long as you win the national championship, you have the opportunity to have your own place in the world.” She said, ” Such a process of continuous inheritance has actually witnessed the development of the Chinese chess industry. We have always been a very united fighting group. Managers, even fans, or as an ordinary parent, everyone makes due contributions to this cause with love.”

Xie Jun said that he would also like to express his gratitude. “Not only thanks to FIDE for organizing so many games, more and more opportunities for our chess players to get exercise, but also to the Chinese Chess Association, whether it is the formation of the national team or our provincial and regional competitions. Competitions at all levels in the city give our chess players more opportunities to continue to grow.”

“It can be said that we have not broken generations. Whether the champion may belong to China at this time, or it may belong to other countries (or regions) next time, and then we will bring it back, it has always been a continuous development momentum.” She said, “And we believe that with the diligence, perseverance, unity and persistence of Chinese female chess players, this career will get better and better.”