Xingongti Emerges as Leading Market for Football in China

Last night, the Beijing Guoan team hosted the Shanghai Haigang team in the 13th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League at Xingongti. The highly anticipated game drew a crowd of 46,309 enthusiastic fans. Throughout the season, Xingongti has successfully combined world-class facilities with a vibrant atmosphere, making it the number one gold-medal football market in China.

The state-of-the-art hardware facilities at Xingongti, along with the rich football culture cultivated by Beijing Guoan over the past 30 years, have played a pivotal role in creating this remarkable footballing haven. Beijing has witnessed scorching temperatures in June, but the heat has not dampened the fans’ enthusiasm for the game. In response, Zhonghe Gongti and Guoan Club came up with a unique solution to cool down the spectators – two “explosive” popsicles.

The Gongti field brand popsicles, inspired by the historical No. 24 Gate of the Workers’ Stadium, offer a classic and simple design that provides a refreshing experience for fans during the match. Meanwhile, Guoan Bisheng popsicles, designed in the traditional green of the team, come in matcha and chocolate flavors. The popsicles were a hit among fans, with all of them being sold out on the day of the game.

The popularity of Beijing Guoan’s licensed merchandise has also skyrocketed. The Beijing Guoan licensed commodity store witnesses a queue of nearly 100 meters on every home game day at Gate 24. Hot-selling items such as jerseys, scarves, and accessories have consistently been snapped up by fans. The average turnover per game at the old Workers’ Stadium was around 100,000, with the most popular games generating sales of up to 250,000. The new Workers’ Stadium has seen average sales surpassing 300,000 per game.

The new Beijing Guoan home jersey, inspired by the design of the factory’s exterior facade and the sculptures of workers at the north gate of Gongti, has already sold out by the third game of the season. Additionally, Zhonghe Gongti, the operator of Xingongti, inaugurated the “GONGTI Lab+” cultural and creative store on the day of the Argentina vs. Australia International Invitational Match. The store signifies an experimental and early adopter mindset, inviting visitors to explore novel experiences within the multi-dimensional space of Xingongti.

Despite only two of the seven Chinese Super League rounds held at Xingongti taking place on weekends, the average attendance rate has consistently exceeded 42,000, ranking first among the 16 divisions in the league. The perseverance and dedication of the Sinobo Group, which owns the Beijing Guoan Club, have significantly contributed to this achievement. Over the past three seasons, various clubs in the Chinese Super League have faced financial challenges due to the tournament system, resulting in zero ticket revenues and nearly stagnant commercial operations.

In contrast, the Sinobo Group has prioritized the stable operation of the Guoan Club while ensuring the on-time delivery of the New Workers’ Stadium reconstruction project. The group continues to invest in the team, aiming to bring glory to the city of Beijing. Zhonghe Group, true to its commitment to Beijing fans, has managed to create an exceptional footballing environment despite the challenging circumstances.

With Xingongti emerging as a gold-medal market for football, it is evident that the perfect blend of world-class infrastructure, passionate fans, and a rich footballing culture has set the stage for an unparalleled experience in China‘s football landscape.