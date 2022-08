At 17:30 on July 31st, the 21st Guiyang Amateur Football League B, hosted by Guizhou Sports Online, guided by Guiyang Olympic Sports Center, and co-organized by Guiyang Olympic Event Operation Center, Guiyang Olympic Sports Center Charm Night will be held in Linquan Football Park Ended the fourth game of the tenth round,Xingyao FC (Team B)3-6 Red Star Preschool Education.

Red Star preschool teacher Zhang Yu scored four goals, and Xingyao FC (Team B) Tian Minwei, Su Fanjun, Li Ke and Red Star preschool teachers Zhao Mu and Zeng Bin scored goals respectively.

Xingyao FC (Team B) Chen Kai, Yu Xiang, Luo Quanwei and Red Star preschool teacher Zhao Mu were given yellow cards.

Xingyao FC (Team B) lineup

Goalkeeper: 25-Wang Yunlong

55-Su Fanjun, 5-Chen Kai, 40-Liu Chunshu (70 minutes 66-Ye Shiyan), 15-Yu Xiang (46 minutes 9-Li Ke), 32-Pi Yong (70 minutes 39-Luo Juwei), 61- Zheng Bin (18-Li Xing in 46 minutes), 31-Xiao Yan, 52-Tian Minwei, 38-Chen Junjie (76-Chen Peng in 46 minutes), 93-Wang Xin

Red Star Preschool Education lineup

Goalkeeper: 56 – Bear Sound

23-Ding Xuzhao, 66-Zeng Bin, 72-Zhao Mu, 24-Lan Qingying, 87-Chen Yi, 88-Zhou Ai, 9-Zhang Yu, 22-Zhu Ji, 28-Yang Lin, 74-He Jiaqi









Red Star Preschool Education No. 9 Zhang Yu was named the best player of the game

