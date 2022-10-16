Original title: Xinhua News Agency’s exclusive interview with Li Yingying: The main force will be more pressured to be called a top player

Xinhua| In this team, Li Yingying, the main attacker, is undoubtedly one of the most dazzling players.

On September 28, Chinese team player Li Yingying smashed the ball in the Group D group match of the first stage of the World Women’s Volleyball Championship.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

With Zhu Ting, Zhang Changning and other main attackers absent, 22-year-old Li Yingying participated in the “three major competitions” (Olympic Games, World Championships, and World Cup) as the main force for the first time. She scored 179 points in the entire tournament, ranking sixth among all players; she was also at the forefront in many technical lists such as serve and first pass. Although there have been ups and downs in performance, Li Yingying’s final “answer sheet” was satisfactory, and it also made people see more possibilities for this young player.

“Although I often accompanied the team to participate in the World Championships in the past, they always played in difficult times. It was considered a ‘special soldier’, relying on the opponent’s ignorance of me (to get points).” Li Yingying said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency, ” This year, from the World League to the World Championships, when I played in the main role, I found that the pressure became greater both psychologically and technically, and my opponents began to pay attention to me and study me, so the difficulties faced were different. “

“I was nervous at the beginning, and sometimes both hands trembled.” Li Yingying admitted frankly.

On October 1, Chinese team player Li Yingying (left) and Wang Weiyi compete in the first stage of Group D.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

The overall strength of this Chinese women’s volleyball team has a certain gap with the world‘s top teams such as Brazil, Italy, Serbia, etc. It is not guaranteed to win against Japan, the Netherlands and other teams in the same group. In the face of a strong enemy, letting go is the only way out. See also Have cooperation with HiSilicon?Jintuo shares rose nearly 30% in two days, Shenzhen Stock Exchange urgently issued a letter of attention During the entire competition, Li Yingying accepted a total of seven interviews, and the word she said the most was “spell”. After winning the first game of the group stage against Argentina – “No matter who we face, we all have the mentality of fighting and rushing to the opponent.” After losing to Brazil in the group stage – “Today we came up to attack them and fight for every point based on our own characteristics.” …… No matter who the opponent is, Li Yingying and her teammates put themselves in a lower position, be fully prepared for difficulties, and attack the opponent point by point. In the first stage of the group stage, the Chinese team first defeated the weaker teams of Argentina and Colombia, and then won the key battle with the Japanese team in straight sets, taking the initiative to enter the next stage in their own hands. . Despite the subsequent loss to the Brazilian women’s volleyball team, the Chinese team successfully advanced. In the five group matches in the first stage, Li Yingying scored 22 points in three games, and scored 18 points and 19 points in the other two games. On September 25, Chinese team player Li Yingying (front left) served in the first stage of the Group D group match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo Next, Li Yingying and her teammates faced three European teams, including the World League champion Italy, the host Netherlands, and the relatively good Puerto Rico. When looking forward to the second stage of the group stage, Li Yingying once said: “I think I will definitely be a player who will be taken care of. I may face high blocking from the opponent in attack, including key marking. I have to prepare myself in advance. The opponent’s blocking formation, find a point to break through. I hope that when the time comes, I can find a solution to the problem.” See also Beijing media: Guoan will go to the Meizhou Division in the first stage of the Chinese Super League._Guangzhou_Season_Events At this time, Li Yingying is already one of the hottest athletes on the field of this World Championships. Whether foreign reporters, staff of the organizing committee, or local spectators, the first thing that comes to mind when referring to the Chinese team is – “That left-handed attack is really good!” The Chinese women’s volleyball team got off to a good start in the second group stage, and Li Yingying continued to perform steadily. In the fierce battle with the Netherlands, she still scored 23 points despite not being in the best condition. “With our firm belief in winning, we won the game.” Li Yingying commented on the game against the Netherlands. On October 6, Chinese team player Li Yingying (middle) lobs the ball in the round of 16 Group E rematch against the Netherlands.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo But in the arena, belief alone is not enough. In the next match with the Italian team, the Chinese women’s volleyball team lost 0:3, and Li Yingying’s performance was sluggish, scoring only 8 points. In her own words – “played a mess”. “I watched a lot of videos before the game. I watched last year’s games, this year’s games, including games from Italy and other countries. Because I wanted to win too much, I was very nervous. I hesitate to make a move. This is my own problem, I didn’t use a rational way of thinking to face the game, I paid too much attention to the opponent, and ignored what I should do myself.” After defeating Belgium to advance to the quarter-finals, the Chinese team encountered the Italian team again. Despite the final 1:3 loss to the opponent, the Chinese team’s performance in the third game made people see the team’s hope, and Li Yingying’s performance was significantly better than the last time. See also Ivrea and Rivarolese start out It will be a pyrotechnic finale “The second time I played against the Italian team, I lost, but I enjoyed the game very much. I didn’t think too much about the final outcome. Instead, I wanted to show what I had. Even if I lost, I wouldn’t be discouraged. It can only be that my skills are not as good as others, it’s nothing, and I won’t stand still.” Li Yingying said, “The two games against Italy really gave me a lot.” On October 11, Chinese team player Li Yingying (left) celebrates scoring in the quarter-final against Italy.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo Since the first game of the World Championships, Li Yingying has always told herself that playing against a strong team is a learning process. Only by seeing the gap with top opponents can she know which direction she should work hard in the future. “In the future, the technology will be more delicate and better. In addition, the biggest (problem) is still at the psychological level, especially how to adjust when encountering difficulties, and how to flexibly change on key balls. The World Championships concluded that there are Good and bad, but for me, I think there are more good aspects. Now I am more and more confident on the court, and I feel that the distance with the top attackers is gradually narrowing, not as far away as in the past ." Isn't Li Yingying the world's top player now? When asked this question, Li Yingying said that she still has a certain gap and there is still a long way to go. But turning around, she told reporters: "But I believe I will do better next time. (Being a top player) is an expectation and a goal for me! I will do my best!" Such an answer is just like the label she gave herself – optimistic and indomitable!

