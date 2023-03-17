Home Sports Xinjiang Guanghui men’s basketball team will return to the CBA league this season
Xinjiang Guanghui men’s basketball team will return to the CBA league this season

Xinjiang Guanghui men’s basketball team will return to the CBA league this season
Xinjiang Guanghui men’s basketball team will return to the CBA league this season
2023-03-17 09:45:05.0 Source: Xinhua Net

The Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) issued an official announcement on the 16th, stating that the CBA company held an extraordinary shareholders meeting to review and vote, agreeing that Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club will resume participating in the CBA league this season.

According to the announcement, after in-depth communication with relevant parties and approval by the Chinese Basketball Association, on March 15, 2023, the CBA company held an extraordinary shareholders meeting to review and vote, agreeing that Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club will resume participating in the 2022-2023 season CBA league.

In addition, after the resumption of competition, the Xinjiang Guanghui Men’s Basketball Team will be sentenced to lose for all missed league games. A single game is counted as 0:20 and 0 points. The above-mentioned games involve opposing teams, and a single game is counted as a 20:0 win and 2 points. The Xinjiang Guanghui Men’s Basketball Team has played the first 28 rounds of the regular season this season, and all rounds after the resumption of competition are calculated according to the actual results and the league’s existing points rules.

