Xinxiang Station of World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha crowned women’s singles champion-Sports-中工网

World Table Tennis Championship Xinxiang station: Sun Yingsha crowned women’s singles champion

On April 15, the Xinxiang station of the 2023 World Table Tennis Federation Championship ended the competition for the women’s singles final. Sun Yingsha, currently ranked number one in the world, defeated teammate Wang Yidi 4-1 to win the championship.

In today’s game, in the first game, Wang Yidi quickly entered the state after the opening and quickly took a 6-0 lead. After that, Sun Yingsha started the “point-chasing mode” and successfully overtook the score at the end of the game, winning 11-8 first. In the second game, the scores of the two sides rose alternately. After 8 draws, Sun Yingsha once again exerted her strength at the critical moment, scoring 3 points in a row and winning another game 11-8. In the third game, after 7 draws, Sun Yingsha made two consecutive backhand mistakes, but Wang Yidi tenaciously equalized the score with a 10-8 lead and got two game points. At the critical moment, Wang Yidi’s two consecutive sideways attacks paid off, and he won the game 12-10.

In the fourth game, the two sides continued to stalemate. After 7 draws, Sun Yingsha took the advantage of the first three boards to take the initiative, scoring 4 points in a row, and made another victory 11-7.

In the fifth game, Sun Yingsha attacked Wang Yidi in the middle after the start, and Wang Yidi, who had no way out, requested a timeout. After returning from the timeout, Sun Yingsha established a large lead and marched all the way to victory. 11-5, in the end Sun Yingsha won another round, beating her teammate Wang Yidi 4-1 and winning the championship.