Xolos de Tijuana Fail to Secure Victory Against Necaxa, Settling for a 1-1 Draw in Late Minute Drama

The Xolos de Tijuana were unable to secure a victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium. The match, filled with excitement and opportunities, saw Miguel Herrera’s team once again fail to claim a win. This result continues their poor streak when playing away from home, with their last victory on the road dating back to the 2019 Apertura season. The draw also marks Necaxa’s second consecutive draw under the management of Rafael Dudamel.

Both teams had their fair share of chances, with Necaxa enjoying more opportunities to score. However, the Xolos’ goalkeeper, José de Jesús Corona, made crucial saves to deny the opposition. On the other side, Raúl Gudiño also delivered several impressive saves to keep Necaxa at bay.

The match started with a promising attack from Necaxa, with Alexis Peña’s header rattling Xolos’ right post from a corner kick delivered by Brayan Garnica early in the game. Xolos’ Édgar Méndez had a couple of opportunities, one of which saw his shot blocked by Corona from a corner kick at the 29th minute.

Nicolás Diaz had a chance to respond for the Xolos at the 32nd minute but missed the target with his foot from another corner kick. Necaxa continued to press, and Méndez had a shot saved by Corona in the 33rd minute, despite claims of an offside which were not awarded.

Just before halftime, the visiting team almost scored a brilliant goal when Silvio Martínez’s corner kick almost turned into an Olympic goal, but Gudiño made an excellent reflex save to deny them.

In the second half, the Xolos started searching for the opener, and Lucas Rodríguez’s shot at the 50th minute was deflected by Gudiño. Méndez had another opportunity for the Xolos at the 52nd minute but couldn’t beat Corona.

Jorge Rodríguez attempted a powerful shot in the 66th minute, which narrowly missed the target. Three minutes later, Facundo Bastista had a double shot, but Corona managed to keep them out, marking the last notable chance for the Xolos.

At the 73rd minute, Diego Barbosa delivered a cross from the right side, and Cristian González headed it in to give Tijuana a 1-0 lead. However, Necaxa fought back and continued to push for an equalizer. Finally, at the 90th minute, Alan Montes found the back of the net with a header from González’s cross, securing the match’s final score at 1-1.

The Xolos de Tijuana will need to analyze their performance and address their struggles away from home, while Necaxa will be pleased with their fighting spirit to earn a crucial point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

