On August 20, Xtep and Jeremy Lin’s multi-city tour of “Crazy in the Kai-Looking for the Next Lin Crazy” arrived in Shenyang, which was warmly opened at Wuyue Plaza in Shenbei, Shenyang, and kicked off the 9-day tour of 6 major cities. From August 20th to 21st, Jeremy Lin participated in Xtep’s meeting with fans at two stores in Shenyang and Huludao, as well as the signing of Jeremy Lin’s second-generation SE sneakers. , Interact passionately with the on-site players and fans and friends, and ignite the audience. The popular Wild Ball Emperor (CTM Team) won the Shenyang sub-station championship after many rounds of speed and passion.









(Panorama photo of Shenyang stadium)

6 teamsburning passionopenJeremy Lin and Wild Ball Emperor “crazy” interaction

Xtep’s “Crazy in the Kai-Looking for the Next Lin Madness” Shenyang Station invited 6 basketball-loving players from different fields to gather together to compete on the same stage and compete with passion. There are not only the well-known brand Yeqiudi (CTM) team, the youth power Tianshenxia team from Northeast Normal University, OTG, Magic Box team, Magic Box team that have achieved eye-catching results in various major stadiums recently, as well as the Shenyang station preselection last weekend. The melon-eating crowd team that stood out in the game. The 6 teams started to fight on the field with passion, contributed a lot to the audience, and won continuous applause. In the end, Ye Qiudi won the final with the Magic Box team slightly, won the championship of the Shenyang station, and started his own career. new beginning.









(Lin Jeremy presented the award to the champion wild player)

The contests on the field were exciting. The “crazy” interaction between the midfielder Jeremy Lin and the wild ball emperor, and the gift of Jeremy Lin’s autograph to the fans on the spot made the audience hooked. Jeremy Lin and bald master Zhang Xiaosong challenged the fixed-point 3-point shot with constant cheers, Kerry Tu launched the offensive and defensive contest to “break through Lin madness”, and the slow master Huang Wenqi successfully completed the task of Shuhao’s quick layup challenge, and the fans won a lot of benefits .





(Lin Jeremy and Zhang Xiaosong, the wild ball emperor, compete for fixed-point three-pointers)





(Karito breaks through Jeremy Lin)

spokespersonJeremy LinCome to the store to signJLIN2 SEHot sales

From August 20th to 21st, as the brand spokesperson of Xtep, Jeremy Lin walked into the Xtep Shenyang Wuyue Plaza flagship store and the Huludao Department Store store, participated in the opening ribbon-cutting ceremony of the store, and signed the sale for the newly listed JLIN2 SE. At the signing scene, fans and friends who love Jeremy Lin were so excited that they crowded the scene. Die-hard fans have confessed one after another that some people have loved Jeremy Lin for 10 years from the age of 12 to 22, and expressed their love for him forever. There are also fans wearing the jerseys of every team where Jeremy has stayed and will always follow Jeremy’s footsteps.





(Lin Jeremy signed on the spot)





(Lin Jeremy took a group photo with fans)

JLIN2 SE is the summer version of Jeremy Lin’s 2nd generation. It is the new flagship of summer speed created by Xtep for brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin and Asian speed guard. The JLIN2 SE streamlined shoe body design brings a sense of speed and has a high appearance. The fly-woven upper has better ductility, stronger self-adaptation, and higher foot comfort. One-piece shoe cover design, the newly adjusted shoe last makes the shoe more wrapping and adapts to more foot shapes. Ergonomic X-shaped carbon plate brings more outstanding torsion resistance and stability. The full-length super-explosive rebound technology adopts ETPU foam, which is light in weight and has a high rebound rate, making it faster to start. The water ripple outsole design has higher slip resistance, and the grip is strong both in the infield and in the outfield. New materials, new designs, and new technologies make this shoe lighter, more flexible, and more speedy. Jeremy Lin spoke highly of this and praised that this is the most comfortable pair of Xtep basketball shoes he has ever worn, and it feels more comfortable and sensitive on the court.













(Shenyang Wuyue Plaza Xtep store & brand new JLIN2 SE)

Xtep Basketball teamed up with its spokesperson Jeremy Lin to start the “Crazy in the Kai” multi-city basketball event, looking for the next Lin Madness, aiming to provide young players with stylish and interesting basketball equipment and a stage to show themselves. On the field of Shenyang Station, the young force did their best for their love, constantly breaking through themselves, just to chase the dream of basketball. After the Shenyang Station game, the freshly-baked champion team will go to Guangzhou to participate in the finals held at the Canton Tower Basketball Park on the 28th in a week, taking another step towards their dream. Jeremy Lin will go to Changsha, the next stop of Xtep’s “Crazy on the Beginning” city tour, to watch the game at Changsha Station, interact with players and fans, and open up new excitement.



