Source title: Xtep’s “Crazy on the Beginning” Jeremy Lin Arrives in the Third Station of Changsha Competition

On August 24th, Xtep’s “Crazy on the Beginning” Jeremy Lin’s city tour came to the third stop in Changsha, which was held at SASSEUR (Changsha) Outlet Heat. Xtep brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin continued the rhythm in Shenyang and Huludao, visited the basketball game scene, interacted with the players and fans on the scene, and arrived at the Xtep store to meet fans and sign the sale enthusiastically. In addition, Jeremy Lin appeared at the Jeremy Lin 2nd generation summer version of the JLIN2 SE sneakers sharing meeting, warmly talked about JLIN2 SE with all the participants, and personally called the new flagship sneakers of summer speed. (The game will be played at Sasseur (Changsha) Outlet Heat) On the field, Jeremy Lin and Tang Rihui compete for popularity In the Changsha sub-station, the 6 teams of FLYBOY, Unwinnable, Three Seconds Zone, Zhuzhou AT, Jinshan American League, and Start Walking started all-out, changing direction, breaking through, surpassing, and shooting, simply and neatly; accurate outside lines 3-point shooting, fierce offensive rebounding contest, the scene of the game is constantly exciting. In the end, the FLYBOY team won the Changsha sub-station championship and won the ticket to the Guangzhou finals. (The players break through quickly and compete fiercely) In the interactive part of the midfield, when Changsha streetball leader and Changsha popular Wang Tang Rihui meets well-known basketball player Jeremy Lin, whose home court is this? Is Tang Rihui’s dunk more attractive, or Jeremy Lin’s ultra-long three-pointer more domineering and showy? The popularity competition made the scene explode. Tang Rihui and Jeremy Lin each selected 3 spectators at the scene, and the temporary team shooting PK game pushed the atmosphere of the scene to a climax. (Lin Jeremy and Tang Rihui compete) (Lin Jeremy presented the award to the champion team FLYBOY) At the sharing meeting, Jeremy Lin made a call for JLIN2 SE JLIN2 SE is the new summer speed flagship created by Xtep for brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin and Asian speed guard. At the sharing meeting, brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin, general manager of basketball category Zhang Lei, senior manager of basketball shoe product design Cao Liang, and senior manager of basketball shoe product planning Zhu Liming gathered for the first time to talk about JLIN2 SE with more than a dozen professional media people of sports shoes , Share the story behind the research, co-creation and upgrade of this shoe, and explore the qualities that a speed-oriented defender should have. (JLIN2 SE) (Four guests and media gathered to share JLIN2 SE) JLIN2 SE continues the design elements of the JLIN series of water, making summer more breathable and refreshing. At the same time, it has also made many innovations and breakthroughs. The use of ultra-explosive rebound technology brings strong rebound power and fills both feet. Jeremy said at the sharing session that this is an important reason why he likes JLIN2 SE; the three-dimensional carbon plate can achieve straight and curved, strong Support; the perfect combination of the fly woven upper and the binding system increases the flexibility of starting; the advanced shoe last allows the shoe to meet the wrapping and comfort of more people with different foot types; full side TPU design and matching Water ripple outsole design, anti-rollover and anti-slip more outstanding. As JLIN2 SE designer Cao Liang said, based on JLIN2, JLIN2 SE has conducted multiple rounds of communication and feedback with Shuhao, and at the same time listened, recorded and adopted consumer feedback and suggestions, such as shoe last, sole grip, Shoelaces, etc., are new upgrades rather than simple iterations. Jeremy Lin also said that this is a product made by the team with all their strength and heart, and it is the most comfortable pair of basketball shoes among all the sneakers he has ever worn. Breathable, lightweight, flexible, and quick to start, it’s an excellent choice for speed-oriented defenders. See also F1: in Bahrain Leclerc triumphs ahead of Sainz, Ferrari returns to success after 903 days (Shared by four guests at the scene) In this city tour, Jeremy Lin signed for JLIN2 SE all the way, exchanged his experience of wearing JLIN2 SE with fans and fans, and frequently gave the signed JLIN2 SE on the field, and even the JLIN2 SE he was wearing on his feet as gifts. For fans who love basketball. At the same time, fans and fans also gave Jeremy Lin great love, and there were iron fans on the scene who brought their own collection of sneakers and gave them to Jeremy Lin. (Lin Jeremy signed the iron fans’ sneakers, and the iron fans presented Jeremy Lin’s collector’s edition sneakers) (Lin Jeremy took a group photo with fans and fans) In 2019, Xtep signed Jeremy Lin and officially entered the basketball field. Since the cooperation, Jeremy Lin’s basketball shoes have ranged from JLIN1, JLIN2 to JLIN2 SE. Through the co-creation and feedback of Jeremy Lin and Xtep basketball products, the professionalism of the products has been greatly improved. As Zhang Lei, general manager of Xtep basketball category, said, JLIN2 SE is a product of Xtep that continues the past and defines a standard for Xtep in the field of actual basketball shoes. After JLIN2 SE, Xtep will make more efforts to open up the market and establish user links with golfers, so as to help the basketball core group circle culture. In terms of products, Xtep will use the Shuhao signature shoes as the anchor point, constantly iterate the product professionalism, fashion sense and topicality, and create a more three-dimensional product matrix. The continuous harvest of customer word of mouth and positive feedback also confirms the strength and influence of this sneaker. Through this product, consumers will have more recognition for the professionalism of Xtep basketball. Zhu Liming, senior manager of product planning, also said that JLIN2 SE is a milestone for Xtep basketball. After that, Xtep will use “speed” as the track of the market segment, and lay out and plan the series of products such as Fierce Battle, Youyun, Yufeng and Qingyu. Form the product matrix of Xtep basketball. The basketball game held by Xtep’s “Crazy in the Beginning” Jeremy Lin City Tour aims to provide a stage for many basketball lovers to compete on the same stage, show themselves and chase their dreams. Speed ​​is king, and the JLIN2 SE featuring quick start will help them gain faster speed on the court, looking forward to their “crazy start” in the next race.

