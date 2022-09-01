On August 28, along with the decision of the champion of the national finals of Xtep “Crazy in Kai”, the 9-day Xtep “Crazy in Kai” Jeremy Lin city tour event in 5 cities came to a successful conclusion. This is the only city tour of the stars since the epidemic, bringing a long-lost carnival to basketball fans. Xtep’s “Crazy on the Beginning” national theme event linked professional players, popular labels, college champion teams and outstanding basketball teams from various cities, setting off a boom in basketball competition participation and competition from north to south, which is not only a basketball enthusiast The event also expressed Xtep’s determination to strengthen communication with the basketball circle and increase the basketball label.









Join hands with Jeremy Lin in the city tour, set off a carnival of basketball fans

On August 20, after a three-year absence, Xtep and brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin joined hands to set off again, opening the first stop of the city tour – Shenyang. Afterwards, he walked into the four cities of Huludao, Changsha, Chengdu and Guangzhou, met and interacted with fans, and signed for the new summer speed flagship JLIN2 SE created by Xtep for Jeremy Lin and the Asian speed guard. Every time I arrive in a city, 2 hours or even 6 hours before the start of the event, a sea of ​​people has gathered outside the event venue. When Jeremy Lin came on stage, the whole audience shouted the name of “Lin Jeremy” in a deafening voice. The voices of “Lin Jeremy, I love you” and “MVP Jeremy Lin” were also heard, and the scene was definitely impressive. In this regard, Jeremy Lin also said that he did not expect so many fans to wait so long to see him. He has not felt the enthusiasm of the fans so closely for a long time.

















In addition to verbal expressions, many fans at the event showed their love for Jeremy Lin with actions. Some fans wore more than ten pieces of the team uniforms that the Shuhao played for, and showed them one by one; some fans brought him a collection of custom-made sneakers and a picture book of the Shuhao drawn by himself as a gift. Seeing the enthusiastic fans, Jeremy keeps increasing the number of signed gifts, T-shirts and JLIN2 SE sneakers to the fans. This summer, the whirlwind of “Linsanity” has been blowing everywhere Jeremy Lin goes.













Carry out “Crazy in the Kai” national theme event, Xtep added basketball label

Xtep and Jeremy Lin’s city tour, in addition to the fan meeting and signing meeting, also held the “Crazy in the Kai” city competition and the national finals. Regarding the theme of this event, “Crazy is on the rise”, Xtep said that on the one hand, it represents the fast-start feature of Xtep’s milestone sneaker JLIN2 SE; Difficulty dare to break through the proposition.

In the setting of the competition system, Xtep integrated the idea of ​​fast and breakthrough into it. There are 6 teams participating in the sub-station and the finals, and they need to complete 9 duels in 5 hours. On the basis of FIBA ​​3V3, the rules of the competition have added a 7-scramble link, which is not only a test of the team’s coordinated operations, but also a contest of individual strength, ability and physical strength. There is only a 10-minute net time limit for a single game, and there is no regulation on breaking the score, which poses a greater challenge to all participating teams in terms of physical fitness and perseverance. In order to allow more people who love basketball to participate in the game, Xtep “Crazy in the Kai” launched the city qualifiers, city sub-station competitions, and national finals. In the qualifiers, all basketball lovers can participate, and the winning team will advance to the city competition. Starting from the city competition, Xtep has invited well-known brands, such as Yeqiudi CTM in Shenyang, FLYBOY Hu Laibo in Changsha, and Guangdong 67 in Guangzhou. Compete on the same stage, compete against each other, and compete for the city championship. In the finals, the new Xtep forces composed of CBA players airborne on the scene, starting the contest and duel between professional basketball players, basketball teams in the wild ball world, and college students’ college teams, allowing basketball culture to communicate, brew and develop in different circles. In addition to the participating teams, Xtep brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin also came to the scene in each game to communicate and interact with team players and fans, bringing more excitement and surprises to this theme event.













From the setting of the competition system and rules, to the invitation of the strong and well-rounded participating teams, to the presence of the brand Jeremy Lin, the Xtep “Crazy on the Beginning” national theme competition has shown extraordinary uniqueness, along the way, Offered countless wonderful moments and passionate contests. The cheers and screams of the fans at the scene were one after another, and the participating players met their opponents and tried their best to play happily. After watching the ups and downs of the finals, Jeremy Lin said: “You never know what will happen on the court. This is a basketball game. But more importantly, everyone enjoys the joy of basketball together.” The super-popular team Ye Qiudi also said: “Basketball is not only about winning or losing, basketball keeps us together.” For the champion FLYBOY team, Ye Qiudi also praised: “The opponent can stabilize his mentality and maintain They are worthy of this championship. FLYBOY leader Tang Rihui injured his groin in the first minute of playing, but he still insisted on playing with the injury and performed very well in handling and grasping the key balls. , is a worthy opponent.” The sigh of Ye Qiudi and the performance of the championship team FLYBOY on the field are also an excellent interpretation of Xtep’s “crazy in the Kai” spirit of insisting on love, courage to start, and courage to make breakthroughs. This national theme event is the largest and most high-profile basketball event held by Xtep since its entry into the basketball field. Xtep hopes to establish further links and communication with basketball-loving users through this series of competitions, and enhance the brand’s basketball label. Attributes.





















Xtep deepens product expertise and matrix with JLIN2 SE as a milestone

JLIN2 SE is the new summer speed flagship created by Xtep for brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin and Asian speed guard. In the city tour of “Crazy on the Beginning”, it is not difficult to see from the interpretation of the theme that JLIN2 SE is quick to start. JLIN2 SE is an important protagonist of the city tour with Xtep and Jeremy Lin. In the city bank Changsha Station, Xtep held a JLIN2 SE sneaker sharing session. This is the first time that brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin, general manager of basketball category Zhang Lei, senior manager of basketball shoe product design Cao Liang, and senior manager of basketball shoe product planning Zhu Liming have gathered together to share the story behind the research, co-creation and upgrade of this shoe.













As introduced by designer Cao Liang, JLIN2 SE is based on JLIN2. After several rounds of communication and feedback with Shuhao, the designer team carefully listened, recorded and adopted the feedback and suggestions of consumers. The sole grip, shoelaces, etc. have been completely upgraded instead of simple iterations. The most outstanding innovations and breakthroughs of JLIN2 SE are four points: one is the use of special explosive rebound technology, which brings strong rebound power; The full side TPU design has better support and anti-rollover ability; fourth, the water ripple outsole design has better slip resistance. For this shoe, Jeremy Lin gave a high evaluation: this is the most comfortable shoe of all the shoes he has worn, light, flexible, and quick to start. It is the best choice for speed guards. The speed players invited by Jeremy to participate in the evaluation also gave their affirmation to the actual combat experience of this shoe. The defenders Jiang Weize and Yang Haozhe, who are known for their speed in the Chinese men’s basketball team, both said when talking about the pair of JLIN2 SE: “This pair of shoes is very suitable for the defender’s style of play. It allows you to start faster and change direction faster.” Yang Ali The shoes are very light, they can give good feedback when changing directions, and the special explosion technology has a very good cushioning effect when they take off and land. The military brother, who is also known for his speed in the field of wild ball, also gave a good review after trying it on: “These shoes have a clear sense of wrapping, do not delay in starting, and can help you change direction faster.”









In this “Crazy Start” game, the players wore JLIN2 SE to challenge, and JLIN2 SE also helped the players to start quickly on the field. The manager of the FLYBOY team that won this national championship, Changsha street ball king Tang Rihui also spoke highly of JLIN2 SE. Tang Rihui said that JLIN2 SE is very powerful. Wearing it to challenge, you can find the offensive state at the fastest speed in the heads-up session. The three-dimensional carbon plate is light and hard, with high rebound. It can be seen that the performance of this pair of shoes has not only been recognized by Jeremy Lin, but also highly praised by many speed players. The authoritative sneaker evaluation agency also gave a rare A-level score in China. From August 28th to 29th, Xtep and JD.com will release a new color matching of JLIN2-SE. If you log in to Xtep’s JD.com flagship store, you will also receive the same slippers as Jeremy Lin.





The JLIN2 SE is Xtep’s landmark sneaker, which defines the standard of Xtep basketball. Starting from this, Xtep will build its own product matrix for the subdivision of “speed”. In the future, in addition to Jeremy Lin’s signature sneakers, four series of speed shoes will be launched successively, light and agile shoes suitable for summer, light feathers, protection shoes for combat, and all-round Fengwei shoes Yufeng will gradually build the Xtep basketball brand. Professional Product Matrix.









As for why the “Crazy in the Kai” national basketball game is held, Xtep brand spokesperson Jeremy Lin said that he hopes to inspire basketball-loving players with Xtep, and provide them with good equipment and a stage to bloom their talents. Whether on the court or in life, if you have dreams and goals, start bravely without fear of outside interference and challenges. Keep yourself in the activated state, and you can play crazy and live a wonderful life. In 2019, Xtep signed the famous basketball player Jeremy Lin and officially entered the basketball field. This time, under the epidemic situation, Xtep has overcome all difficulties and joined hands with Jeremy Lin to complete the city tour and hold such a high-level event. On the one hand, it is a positive help for the promotion of Chinese basketball culture, and it also shows Xtep’s determination to develop the basketball market. From the professional quality of products shown by JLIN2 SE and the planning of Xtep’s future product lineup, it is not difficult to see Xtep’s brand strategy of deepening product professionalism and further expanding the communication between users in the basketball circle.



