Source: Xinhua Net

Time: 2023-03-27 09:39

Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong, March 26 (Reporter Wei Hua) The first four-day International Metropolitan Golf Championship ended in Hong Kong on March 26. Xu Longyi, a player from Hong Kong, China, scored 198 strokes and 12 under par. Get the championship. While Xu Longyi won the championship, he also qualified for the British Open. Hendry of New Zealand and Smith of Australia won the second and third respectively. Chinese player Ding Wenyi won the best amateur player award. Edit: trsadmin Previous: “Let’s Run·Youth” Mini Marathon Held in Huangyuan, Qinghai

