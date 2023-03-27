Home Sports Xu Longyi wins International Metropolitan Golf Championship- Xianning.com
Sports

Xu Longyi wins International Metropolitan Golf Championship- Xianning.com

by admin
Xu Longyi wins International Metropolitan Golf Championship- Xianning.com

Source: Xinhua Net
Time: 2023-03-27 09:39

Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong, March 26 (Reporter Wei Hua) The first four-day International Metropolitan Golf Championship ended in Hong Kong on March 26. Xu Longyi, a player from Hong Kong, China, scored 198 strokes and 12 under par. Get the championship.

While Xu Longyi won the championship, he also qualified for the British Open. Hendry of New Zealand and Smith of Australia won the second and third respectively. Chinese player Ding Wenyi won the best amateur player award.

Edit: trsadmin

Previous: “Let’s Run·Youth” Mini Marathon Held in Huangyuan, Qinghai
Next: From Hegang to Beijing, she crossed more than 1,600 kilometers for speed skating




Xianning.com copyright and disclaimer:
① The copyright of all works marked “Source: Xianning.com” on this website belongs to Xianning.com, and the above works shall not be reproduced, excerpted or used in other ways without the authorization of this website. Those who have authorized the use of works on this website should use them within the scope of authorization, and indicate “source: Xianning website”. Violation of the above statement, this website will pursue its relevant legal responsibilities.
② All works marked “source: xxx (not Xianning.com)” on this website are reproduced from other media. The purpose of reprinting is to convey more information, which does not mean that this website agrees with its views and is responsible for its authenticity.
③ If you need to contact this website due to work content, copyright and other issues, please do so within 30 days.

See also  It was revealed that the Football Association refunded the adjustment fee due to the intervention of the State Administration for Market Regulation and dispatched personnel to visit the compliance issue_Chinese Football Association_Guangzhou_Chinese Super League

new media

  • Make a good combination punch and run out of acceleration!​Xianning’s industrial economy is struggling

    Make a good combination punch and run out of acceleration!​Xianning's industrial economy is off to a good start

  • good news! Xianning added a “Chinese Natural Oxygen Bar”

    good news! Xianning added a

  • Invest 2.6 billion yuan!The eighth group of Guanqiao in Jiayu County brings the university to the doorstep

    Invest 2.6 billion yuan!The eighth group of Guanqiao in Jiayu County brings the university to the doorstep

  • Xianning was selected as a beautiful leisure village in China

    Xianning was selected as a beautiful leisure village in China

  • The provincial list was announced, and the Xianning family was on the list!

    The provincial list was announced, and the Xianning family was on the list!

< >

You may also like

Republic of Ireland v France: Kylian Mbappe determined...

Márquez will miss the Argentine Grand Prix after...

Petr Cech: No ice hockey medal for ex-Chelsea...

Team player Mittendorfer moves to Krems

Anunoby drags Toronto, Wizards in emergency and still...

More than a hundred young football players inspire...

Moments of horror. The fighter fell unconscious, the...

coach bayern girlfriend – Tiscali Sport

Marquez has to skip next Grand Prix

Conte’s divorce report cards: his farewell to Tottenham...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy