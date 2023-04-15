Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi advanced to the top 16 of the World Sand Volleyball Tour in Saquarema, Brazil 2023-04-15 20:00:19.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Zhao Yan

The World Beach Volleyball Tour Brazil Saquarema Station started on the 14th. The Chinese team Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi entered the top 16 after two rounds of group competition.

Since the last Itapema race was mostly played in the rain, Xue Chen caught a cold after the race, but she is still in good condition after recovering. Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi defeated Germany and Brazil 2:1 and 2:0 respectively in the two rounds of the group stage, and entered the top 16 in Group B; another Chinese pair, Lin Meimei/Zeng Jinjin, lost consecutively Missed the cut in two games.

Xue Chen said after the game: “Because my body has just recovered, the temperature here in Saquarema is much higher than the previous station (Itapema). I know that the game in the morning must be tough. We just do every It is not easy to compete against the hosts in the afternoon, the coach arranged corresponding techniques and tactics, and we also corrected the problems exposed in the previous match in time, so the overall performance was satisfactory.”

The Brazilian head coach of the Chinese team, Freitas, said: “The athletes had some health problems after the last game, and they are just recovering. Every game is very difficult. Although Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi won the game, there were also problems We made some mistakes and hope that we can continue to improve in the next round. Our goal is to qualify for the Paris Olympics.”