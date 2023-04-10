Original title: Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi won the Itapema World Sand Volleyball Championship

Xinhua News Agency, Itapema, Brazil, April 9 (Reporter Zhao Yan) Chinese players Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi defeated the host player Carroll/Baby 2-0 in the final of the World Beach Volleyball Tournament in Itapema on April 9. Barra won the championship of the station.

Although the Brazilian team has the home court advantage, Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi played even better. They won the first game with 21:18. In the second game, their opponents took the lead amidst the cheers of the home audience, but Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi quickly took advantage of the opponent’s two serve mistakes to overtake the score. 17 to end the game.

“The atmosphere of the game in Brazil is very normal. From the cheers when we entered the field (the home audience), we knew what the whole game would be like. The important thing is that we do our best today, so that we have the opportunity to catch the counterattack, In addition, Xia Xinyi’s defense put a lot of pressure on the opponent at the beginning, and it can be said that they did not fully recover later.” Xue Chen said after the game.

Xia Xinyi said: “This is the first competition for our two-person team. We encountered many difficulties throughout the process. Today’s results are a good start for us. I hope we can continue to improve step by step in the future.”

The Brazilian head coach of the Chinese team, Freitas, said that although today is Brazil’s home game, Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi have performed very maturely. He said: “They were under a lot of pressure before, and Xue Chen was very experienced. The partners also achieved good results, which gave them the ability to cope with the pressure in today’s game and finally win.”

Regarding the cooperation with the coaching team, Xue Chen said that the two sides have been constantly working together, “It is very good that both sides are leaning in the middle, understanding each other, and trying to achieve the best results.”

Freitas said: “After more than half a year of cooperation, we have established a very trusting relationship. What makes Chinese athletes special to me is their discipline. They can do everything we ask of them. They do it every day. Demanding myself with the highest standards is naturally worthy of today’s achievements.”

The American team Cannon/Spencil won the bronze medal in this race.