On November 12, the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships ended in Huangshi. The Hubei men’s team won a total of three bronze medals in team and doubles. As the number one player in the team, Xue Fei won two bronzes. Although he did not achieve the goal of winning the gold that he promised before the game, his performance in this game was remarkable, which made people see that he has the strength to hit the highest podium.

The game was held in Yellowstone. Xue Fei set a “small goal” before the game, striving to win a gold medal at home and add luster to Hubei. With a strong desire to win, Xue Fei stepped onto the field. In the men’s team competition, Xue Fei has maintained a stable output, and the team has scored two points in many games. In the semi-finals, although the Hubei men’s team failed to break through the blocking of the previous champion Guangdong team, Xue Fei defeated the national players Zhou Qihao and Lin Gaoyuan successively in the game, which made people see his skill.

In the subsequent men’s doubles match, Xue Fei was amazing again – in the quarter-finals, the cross-provincial combination of him and Hebei player Liang Yanzhu defeated the combination led by the Olympic champion Xu Xin 3:1, breaking out this time The biggest upset in the men’s doubles competition of the National Championships.

Before the match, the combination of Xu Xin and Xu Chenhao was regarded by the outside world as the favorites to win the championship. Especially Xu Xin, although he has participated in fewer competitions recently, he still showed good combat effectiveness in the previous men’s team competitions. But the process and results of this match were unexpected. In the match, Xue Fei’s team was obviously more active and active, becoming the side that controlled the situation, basically leaving no chance for the opponent, and finally won by a big score and advanced to the semi-finals. Unfortunately, in the semi-finals, Xue Fei and Liang Yanzhu faced the combination of Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng. With a 7:5 lead in the first game, they allowed their opponents to score 6 points in a row, and finally missed the gold medal competition with 2:4.

In addition, in the men’s singles competition, Xue Fei “unfortunately” encountered the “top card” Fan Zhendong of the national table tennis team in the 1/8 finals. Xue Fei was suppressed by his opponents and failed to perform at his full level, losing 0:3. Although he failed to achieve a breakthrough, every time he played against a Grand Slam player, it was a rare opportunity to “level up”.

Xue Fei, 23 years old this year, has been practicing since he was 6 years old. In 2007, he left his hometown and came to Wuhan, where he began to receive more systematic training under the guidance of coach Shen Bolin. In 2010, Xue Fei won the national youth championship, and then entered the provincial team and the national training team, and won the men’s team championship in Chengdu Station of the International Youth Professional Tour for the Chinese team, the team championship in the Asian Youth Championship, the men’s singles runner-up, and the men’s singles runner-up in the Pyongyang Open. Single championship and other achievements.

In 2017, Xue Fei ushered in the first big explosion of his career. In the World Youth Table Tennis Championships that year, he won four world-class championships in the men’s team, men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles at one time, becoming a world-class champion. A rising star in table tennis. In recent years, Xue Fei has been training with the national team. Among a large number of masters in the national table tennis team, although he did not have too outstanding results, he has been silently polishing his skills and accumulating strength. The excellent performance in this championship proved that his previous efforts were not in vain.

“Xue Fei’s performance in this competition is very good. People can see his recent efforts and great progress. His forehand was indeed weaker before, but after two years of intensive training, his forehand has grown. A qualitative leap. Whether it is a team match or a singles match, Xue Fei’s forehand usage rate has increased significantly compared to before, and his scoring rate has also increased significantly.” Shen Bolin, the coach of the Wuhan Table Tennis Team, commented, “Before the match, When Xue Fei communicated with me, he said that he was very eager to win a gold medal for Hubei at home. Although it was a pity that he failed in the end, we saw more room for improvement in him through the competition, and we also had great respect for him. More expectations. He told me that he is very grateful to the leaders of the provincial and municipal sports bureaus for their help and support over the years. He will continue to move forward with a grateful heart and go all out to achieve greater success.”

The day before the National Championships ended. Shen Bolin posted a list of men’s singles champions in the National Championships over the years in his circle of friends, and @薛飞 “Next stop, waiting for you”, and Xue Fei replied with three small icons of “Come on”. “Yes, start from scratch at the end of the game. Athletes must constantly have new goals before they can make new achievements. This year is the first year of the new cycle, and Xue Fei will continue to work hard.” Shen Bolin said.

