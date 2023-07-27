Xuzhou Zhang Yufei Shines at World Championships, Brings Home More Gold

Xuzhou’s Zhang Yufei Wins Another Gold Medal at World Championships

Chinanews.com, Xuzhou – July 27th

Zhang Yufei, a resident of Xuzhou City in Jiangsu Province, has once again made headlines by winning another gold medal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka. Zhang Yufei, along with her teammates, triumphed in the men’s and women’s 4X100m medley relay final. With this victory, Zhang Yufei now has a total of 2 golds and 1 bronze at this year’s Swimming World Championships.

The community where Zhang Yufei resides was filled with excitement and joy. In the WeChat group, the residents congratulated and praised Zhang Yufei for her outstanding achievement. Discussions about her victory filled the air, with neighbors expressing their pride in having a world champion among them.

One resident, Ms. Li, shared her excitement, stating, “Zhang Yufei is doing a great job; she is bringing glory to our country and hometown.” The community members are extremely proud of their neighbor’s accomplishments, and their support for Zhang Yufei knows no bounds.

Among those celebrating her victory is college student Xiao Wang, who is currently learning to swim during summer vacation. He exclaimed, “The signed T-shirt is ready! I watch every game live. Having a world champion in our community is a great honor!” The news of Zhang Yufei’s success has brought the community together, whether it be during morning exercises, swimming lessons, or casual conversations at the local fruit stand.

Zhang Yufei’s impressive performance in the mixed men’s and women’s relay competition showcased her determination and selflessness. Despite giving up her main event, the women’s 200-meter butterfly, to focus on the relay, Zhang Yufei proved her unwavering commitment to her team’s success. Upon hearing the news, the Xuzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Xuzhou Municipal People’s Government sent a congratulatory message to the State Sports General Administration.

Xuzhou has long been known as the “Double Olympic Champion City” due to its history of producing exceptional athletes. Over the years, the Gulou District of Xuzhou City has prioritized sports development, starting from early childhood. This commitment has resulted in the establishment of several specialized sports programs in schools, such as swimming, Wushu, football, and basketball. These programs have produced numerous talented athletes who have achieved great success at the national and international levels.

Looking beyond swimming, Gulou District has also made significant contributions to other sports. For example, the district has nurtured table tennis champions like Yao Lingwei, as well as Go world champions including Yang Ying, Yan Sen, Sun Jin, Mi Yuting, Ke Jie, and Wen Jie. Additionally, the district boasts a flourishing breakdancing scene, with the “Fried Dance Front” IP originating from Xuzhou. This IP has now expanded its reach to multiple continents around the globe.

Zhang Yufei’s recent gold medal win only adds to the legacy of sporting excellence in Xuzhou. The community’s support and admiration for their hometown hero continue to grow.

