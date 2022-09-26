The scooter of the Chinese giant, thanks to the double battery, has a record mileage. And an attractive price net of incentives

Alessandro Pastore

Fifty, sixty, maximum 70 km. Although it has grown considerably over the years, the range of electric mopeds never exceeds this threshold. Now for Yadea, the Chinese electric giant that arrived in Italy thanks to Padana Sviluppo, it breaks down a very considerable distance barrier. In fact, with the new branded T9L Plus, equipped with double battery, the distance reaches 110 km.

BATTERY — Yadea T9L Plus is equipped as standard with two lithium batteries each of 60V 24Ah, capacity of 1.440Wh and weight of 9.5 kg, for a total capacity of 2.880 Wh and a total weight of 19 kg. Each battery works separately, so that when the first discharges just turn off the GFCI switch and turn on the one of the second battery: in this way, in a simple and fast way it is possible to swap the batteries without physically moving them and allowing to double the autonomy of the vehicle, as mentioned, up to a maximum of 110 km.

motor — The Yadea T9L Plus motor is in the hub and delivers a maximum power of 2,100 W (2.9 Hp) at 465 rpm, allowing it to reach a top speed of 45 km / h. There are two driving modes available: 1 which favors economy and autonomy or 2 for a more sporty drive.

cycling — The frame is made of high-strength steel tubes, the dimensions are contained (1,910 x 710 x 1,075 mm, wheelbase of 1,325 mm). The scooter has suspension with 30 mm telescopic fork and 70 mm travel at the front and double shock absorber with 60 mm travel at the rear. Braking is entrusted to a system with a 220 mm front disc and a 146 mm drum at the rear, while the 12-inch wheels are fitted with 90 / 90-12 tires at the front and 100 / 80-12 at the rear. The 755 mm high two-seater saddle is equipped with an iron handle and luggage rack, the stand is both central and lateral. See also Napoli, Sergio Conceicao - Sport fades

prices — Yadea T9L Plus is available at retailers in Titanium Gray at the list price of 2,990 euros (net of government incentives) and for a limited period the second battery is free.