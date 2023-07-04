Home » Yael Padilla Emerges as the New 10 for Chivas after Alexis Vega
Yael Padilla Emerges as the New 10 for Chivas after Alexis Vega

Yael Padilla Emerges as the New 10 for Chivas after Alexis Vega

Title: Yael Padilla Emerges as Promising Replacement for Injured Alexis Vega

Date: July 03, 2023

Veljko Paunovic Finds New Talented Youth After Alexis Vega

The Chivas team led by Veljko Paunovic started their Apertura season with a perfect debut, seeking redemption after their defeat in the Clausura 2023 final. In their first match, they secured a convincing 2-1 victory against León, impressing fans with their strong performance.

The standout player of the game was 17-year-old Yael Padilla, who emerged from Chivas’ youth academy. Skipping the Tapatío team, Padilla showcased his immense talent during the preseason and continued to shine on the field by scoring the winning goal against León. This stellar performance has caught Paunovic’s attention, as the Serbian coach believes Padilla could fill in as a potential replacement for the injured Alexis Vega in the future.

Alexis Vega, the attacking midfielder, is currently recovering from an injury, and his return date remains uncertain. However, it is expected that Vega will take his time to fully recover and be fit for the Leagues Cup, which is scheduled to kick off in a few weeks.

Paunovic is impressed by Padilla’s skills and sees him as a potential starter in the position, considering his promising performance against León. The Serbian coach believes Padilla has the potential to deliver more exceptional performances and bring joy to the team.

While it is uncertain when Alexis Vega will make his comeback, Chivas fans can take solace in the fact that there is a talented young player like Yael Padilla waiting in the wings.

