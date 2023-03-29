



Once again, YAK Agency will support Erreà in the Social Media Management, Digital ADV and Content production services for the Sport, Republic and Point brands.

Present in more than 2,000 points of sale in 80 countries, Erreà represents a point of reference in the teamwear sector thanks to products built with technological innovation and stylistic design, capable of improving the wearer’s performance and ensuring the highest quality standards, safety and comfort.

YAK Agency will support the Erreà Sport brand, specialized in sportswear for all types of disciplines (from football to volleyball, from basketball to rugby, from running to archery), for social activities on the Facebook, Instagram, Twitter channels and LinkedIn, dealing with editorial planning, advertising investment strategy, community management and the production of videos and graphic material, working in Italian, English, French and Spanish.

For the Erreà Republic division, dedicated to a younger target with trendy sportswear and leisurewear proposals, YAK Agency will continue the Digital Advertising activity in Italy / abroad with the planning of campaigns aimed at selling products in e- commerce and the increase in traffic in the stores, as well as the Social Media Management of Facebook and Instagram.

Finally, the agency’s team will manage social communication, online advertising campaigns and content production for Point, the professional clothing brand that offers garments for the world of work.

After the launch of the new errea.com site, YAK Agency was also entrusted with the task of following the digital ADV strategies and activities on the Meta and Google channels, in order to increase the online sales of the brand, which has been present for 35 years on the Italian and international market.

“We are very happy to consolidate the multi-year partnership with Erreà – declare Marco Dalla Dea and Giovanni Cecolin, Managing Partners of YAK Agency – and to renew our commitment and our communication skills in the sports and retail sector, at the service of an excellence of Made in Italy”.