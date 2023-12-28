Yamamoto vows to fight alongside Ohtani for Dodgers titles

Japanese Ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto Officially Signs Record-Breaking 12-Year Contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — In a historic move, Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto has officially joined the Los Angeles Dodgers through a groundbreaking 12-year contract, marking the largest and longest-lasting deal ever awarded to a pitcher in the major leagues. The 25-year-old ace, widely regarded as the best pitcher outside of North America, has set his sights on fulfilling his childhood dream of playing in the major leagues, culminating in his highly anticipated signing with the Dodgers.

Yamamoto’s journey to Dodger Stadium has been six years in the making, stemming from a pivotal experience as a teenager watching a playoff game at the iconic stadium. Now, he’s trading the stands for the field, donning the white jersey with the number 18 and the blue cap as he prepares to make his mark on the Dodgers’ roster.

As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, Yamamoto is determined to leave a lasting impact both on and off the field. “From today on, I promise all Los Angeles fans that I will focus on becoming a better player and becoming a world champion as a member of the Dodgers,” Yamamoto said. “I will strive to be the player that others want to become.”

Yamamoto’s signing comes on the heels of the Dodgers’ impressive acquisition of fellow Japanese star Shohei Ohtani and Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow this month. The team’s aggressive move to secure Yamamoto, Ohtani, and Glasnow reflects their commitment to building a star-studded club with a formidable pitching lineup.

In Japan’s top league, Yamamoto has consistently delivered exceptional performances, clinching three consecutive Nippon Pacific League Most Valuable Player awards. His remarkable stats, including a 1.21 ERA, 169 strikeouts, and just 28 walks in the last season, have solidified his reputation as a dominant force on the mound.

With the sum of the contracts for Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Glasnow reaching potentially over $1.1 billion, the Dodgers are making a bold statement about their dedication to assembling a world-class roster. The considerable international income generated by the two Japanese superstars, Ohtani and Yamamoto, is expected to offset the costs of their record-breaking deals, placing the Los Angeles Dodgers at the forefront of the highest profile and most lucrative signings in Major League Baseball.

