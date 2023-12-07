Home » Yamamoto would have met with Mets. The Yankees continue (report)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 25-year-old pitcher, is causing quite a stir in the MLB offseason. According to MLB Network analyst Jon Paul Morosi, Yamamoto is set to travel to the United States to meet with the New York Yankees on Monday. However, rumors are swirling that he may have already met with Mets owner Steve Cohen in Japan last week, as reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Both the Yankees and the Mets are said to be extremely motivated to sign Yamamoto, with analysts predicting that the right-hander could receive a contract worth close to $300 million. The competition doesn’t end there, as the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Cubs are also considered “favorite candidates” to sign Yamamoto, according to Morosi. The Giants are also expected to be in the mix for the talented pitcher.

The bidding war for Yamamoto’s services is expected to heat up as the offseason progresses, with multiple teams vying for the opportunity to add this promising player to their roster. It remains to be seen which team will ultimately come out on top in securing Yamamoto’s signature.

