Original title: Yang Dingxin and Ding Hao advance to the semi-finals of the World Chess Championship

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 14. According to the China Weiqi Association, the quarterfinals of the 27th LG Cup World Chess Championship will continue to compete online on the 14th. Chinese chess players Yang Dingxin and Ding Hao successfully advanced to the semi-finals.

After Ke Jie and Mi Yuting missed the semi-finals on the 13th, the successful breakthrough of Yang Dingxin and Ding Hao was a “strengthening shot” for the Chinese Go team. In the semi-finals, Yang Dingxin will face the first Korean player, Shen Zhenxi, and Ding Hao will face another famous Korean player, Jiang Dongrun, nine dan.

As the runner-up of the last LG Cup, Yang Dingxin’s opponent in the quarter-finals was Shiba Toumaru, who had just won the Japanese Celebrity Championship. The two were evenly matched in the first half of the game. The key point is that after the conversion, White has an obvious advantage. With Yang Dingxin moving the right big dragon smoothly, Shiba Toumaru has no choice but to admit defeat in the middle game.

Ding Hao was in a critical situation in his match against South Korean player Jin Mingxun’s 9th dan, but the latter made consecutive mistakes after entering the countdown. Ding Hao seized the opportunity to turn the situation around. Final Four.

