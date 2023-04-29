Yang Hansen was shortlisted for the best lineup of the U18 Men’s Basketball Asian Championship semi-finals and the third place scored double-doubles in both battles – yqqlm

Original title: Yang Hansen was shortlisted for the U18 Men’s Basketball Asian Championships best team semi-finals and third place and scored double-doubles

On April 29th, Beijing time, the U18 Men’s Basketball Asian Championship came to an end last night. Our team won the third place by beating Lebamei 85-68, and the foreign team won the championship for the fourth time by beating foreign countries 77-73. champion. After the game, the awarding session of the event was held. Yang Hansen was successfully selected as the best team, and foreign player Li Zhouyong was awarded the MVP.

In this tournament, our team won the first place in the group stage with 2 victories, beat Qatar 88-44 in the quarter-finals to advance to the semi-finals, was reversed by 19 points abroad and lost 85-89 in the semi-finals The opponent, the third place game, beat Lebamei 85-68.

Yang Hansen showed a very good level in this competition. In the first round of the group stage, he scored 11 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists against foreign countries. In the second round, he scored 7 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 blocks against foreign countries. He scored 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks against Qatar, scored 17 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks against foreign countries in the semifinals, and scored 21 points and 13 rebounds against Lebanon for the third place. Yang Hansen showed super power on both offensive and defensive ends, supporting the inside line of our men’s basketball team.

Although the U18 national youth only won the third place, Yang Hansen’s performance has been widely recognized, and he deserves to be selected into the best team. In next year’s U19 World Youth Championship, our team will also face more challenges. Whether Yang Hansen can reach a higher level by then is also of great concern.

Best team: Yang Hansen (us), Lee Joo-young (abroad), Lee Chae-hyung (abroad), Amini (Iran), Kawashima Yusho (abroad)

