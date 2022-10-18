Original title: Yang Ming: The current scale is easy to be injured, today is a team victory

Image source: Xinhua News Agency

On October 18, Beijing time, in the fourth round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the defending champion Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team faced the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team. Guo Ailun was suspended for 6 games for violating the safety management regulations of the competition area; Zhang Zhenlin continued to miss due to injury. In the end, after four fierce competitions, the Liaoning men’s basketball team defeated the Guangzhou men’s basketball team with a score of 107-90, winning 4 consecutive victories in the opening game and maintaining an unbeaten record.

Liaoning teenager Liu Yanyu lost his balance during the game and fell heavily on the court. He was then carried away on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital. After the game, the Liaoning men’s basketball team also released Liu Yanyu’s injury as soon as possible. Liu Yanyu was diagnosed with a concussion. Need to stay in hospital for observation.

After the game, Liaoning coach Yang Ming bluntly said that the current confrontation scale is indeed more prone to injury, and said that the victory of today’s game is a team victory.

“This game is really fierce, both sides are familiar with it, and it is very easy to get injured at the current scale, and everyone is a team that likes to fight.” Yang Ming commented on the game: “The Liaoning team also showed that Fighting spirit, especially when the shortage of personnel and the difficulty for the team, everyone made their due contributions on the court, and everyone’s execution is also very good, from the rebounds and defense, you can see that they are working hard and attacking. The number of assists is also the highest so far, and this is a team victory.”

(Editor: Xiaobai)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: