On October 14, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA League continued the second round of competition. The defending champion Liaoning team experienced four hard fights and finally defeated Beijing Shougang Team 83-81, winning two consecutive victories.

“Everyone fought very fiercely. In this game, both teams really showed their own characteristics. They both competed for defense and rebounds. The physical confrontation was also very fierce.” Yang Ming said after the game: “In the current situation Under the whistleblower scale, in fact, the fight is rebounding, the fight is defense, the fight is physical confrontation and toughness, and the technical ability to play in the confrontation situation is what we need to solve in the next step.”

Yang Ming affirmed the performance of the old players after the game and hoped that the young players could seize the opportunity to express themselves. “All 12 people on the team played in this game, but in fact it was these old players who decided the outcome of the game. Indeed, their execution, hard work and experience on the field are the wealth of this team. These old players are really hard, and they all play a decisive role on the field, including the handling of key balls, they are still the main players.” Yang Ming said: “I also hope that the young players can reflect their own performance in the limited playing time. Ability and value, including adapting to this scale of confrontation early, are not very happy with their performance.”

When asked what he thinks of the current whistleblower scale, Yang Ming said that he prefers the current whistleblower scale. He believes that this kind of whistleblower scale that encourages confrontation will help players improve themselves in training and competition, because they are not suitable for this The scale will not be able to adapt to high-intensity games, and it will not be able to play for the country, so Yang Ming believes that it should be promoted.

