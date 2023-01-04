Home Sports Yang Ming’s suspension expired and returned to Guo Ailun: I am very happy to play_Guidance_Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team_1
Sports

Yang Ming’s suspension expired and returned to Guo Ailun: I am very happy to play_Guidance_Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team_1

by admin
Yang Ming’s suspension expired and returned to Guo Ailun: I am very happy to play_Guidance_Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team_1

Original title: Yang Ming’s suspension expired and returned to Guo Ailun: I am very happy to play

Data map source: Xinhua News Agency

Beijing time on January 4th news, in today’s CBA regular season game, Guo Ailun came back and scored a double-double of 26 points and 10 assists, helping the Liaoning men’s basketball team beat Fujian 104-87 and won three consecutive victories!

After the game, Guo Ailun attended the press conference and didn’t say much, but said that he was very happy to play!

In the three games in which Yang Ming was suspended, the defending champion Liaoning men’s basketball team won three consecutive victories. Acting coach Hugo said that the main credit is still the players. It was the players who implemented the pre-match arrangements well and won the game.

“First of all, the absence of coach Yang Ming is a very big responsibility for me. The most important thing is that the players did it, and the players won the game. We made the game plan and plan with the coach Yang Ming before the game. Yes, and I am more happy to win the game.” Hugo said: “The next game is 48 hours later, and I am very happy that Director Yang Ming will come back in the next game.”Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Highly appreciate veteran Landsberg Liu Weiwei: Thank you for the oppressive defense of North Control_Games_Shandong_Beijing

You may also like

The 31st World University Winter Games Chinese University...

Inter beat Napoli: they finished 1-0 at San...

The big names of the past will parade...

Monza, Palladino: “I misread the match, it was...

Guo Ailun came back and contributed a huge...

Miracle Milik and Juve beat Cremonese in added...

Slalom Garmisch, trionfa Kristoffersen: Gross 5°, Sala 6°

Fiorentina- Monza 1-1: first Cabral, then the usual...

Cremonese-Juve 0-1, Milik scores in the 91st minute

Djokovic, US tournaments at risk due to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy