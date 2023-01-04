Original title: Yang Ming’s suspension expired and returned to Guo Ailun: I am very happy to play

Beijing time on January 4th news, in today’s CBA regular season game, Guo Ailun came back and scored a double-double of 26 points and 10 assists, helping the Liaoning men’s basketball team beat Fujian 104-87 and won three consecutive victories!

After the game, Guo Ailun attended the press conference and didn’t say much, but said that he was very happy to play!

In the three games in which Yang Ming was suspended, the defending champion Liaoning men’s basketball team won three consecutive victories. Acting coach Hugo said that the main credit is still the players. It was the players who implemented the pre-match arrangements well and won the game.

"First of all, the absence of coach Yang Ming is a very big responsibility for me. The most important thing is that the players did it, and the players won the game. We made the game plan and plan with the coach Yang Ming before the game. Yes, and I am more happy to win the game." Hugo said: "The next game is 48 hours later, and I am very happy that Director Yang Ming will come back in the next game."

