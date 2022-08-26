Original title: Yang Yang, Uzi’s same-door battle and the follow-up Fantasy Westward Journey National PK Finals are brilliantly reproduced

On August 27, 2022, the computer version of “Fantasy Westward Journey” officially launched the national PK competition finals. Twelve teams will gather in Foshan and will have a two-day competition. What surprises players even more is that on August 28, Yang Yang, the spokesperson of the computer version of “Fantasy Westward Journey”, will go to the finals stage together with Uzi, a well-known e-sports player, to stage a wonderful confrontation again!

In fact, at the end of July this year, Yang Yang and Uzi gathered online to experience a brand-new cross-server arena battle gameplay of the PC version of “Fantasy Westward Journey”. It happened that both of them were senior Shituoling disciples. On the same day, Yang Yang and Uzi led the team to start a fierce three-attack duel.

Before the start of the national championship competition, Yang Yang and Uzi will play the duel as special guests. What dazzling actions will they play?

Of course, all of this is to cheer on the players who are about to compete. This year's "Fantasy Westward Journey" computer version of the national PK competition will be divided into two categories: the national group and the professional group. On August 27th, the finals of the professional group will be held. In the competition, 8 teams will compete in a total of three rounds. The first round will be the quarterfinals, the second round will be the semifinals, and the third round will be the championship competition. . In the end, which two teams will stand on the championship table, let us wait and see. See also Cda, play-offs in your pocket, but the dream is the first place On August 28, the finals of the national group will start. The four teams that advance to the national group finals will have three rounds of competition. The first round is the national group northern division finals, the second round is the national group southern division finals, and the third round is the national group finals. The champion of the southern division and the champion of the northern division, the two teams are strong against each other, who can win the championship? Watch the "Fantasy Westward Journey" computer version of the national PK finals and rich benefits are waiting for players! From August 15th to August 26th, players can make an appointment in advance for the live broadcast of "Fantasy Westward Journey" PC Edition 2022 National PK Competition – National Finals. If the reservation is successful, you will get a chance to draw a lottery. There are game point cards with a denomination of 50-100, as well as game peripherals such as super bubble pillows and shark keys, all of which will be released. And at 19:00 on August 28th, the official "Fantasy Westward Journey" will draw lucky players in the live broadcast, and give away the zodiac animal super god sheep and super god dog, are you really not excited? From August 27th to August 28th, exciting events are coming soon, and massive benefits will follow. "Fantasy Westward Journey" computer version of the national PK competition, you young heroes must not miss it! Remember to make an appointment in advance, move the small bench, and cheer for the team you support!