Original title: Yang Yi talks about Zhao Rui’s 1-year C-type contract: help the team to do their best for one year

News on September 3, commentator Yang Yi talked about Zhao Rui and Guangdong renewing the 1-year C-type contract in the live broadcast.

Some netizens left a message saying that Shanghai opened a D-type contract for Zhao Rui, and Guangdong could not match it, so Zhao Rui could go to Shanghai.

Yang Yi said: “Yes. But this is the case. The Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team and the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team, everyone eats in the same rice bowl. We want to compete, but not to make enemies. There is currently only one D-type contract player in Guangdong. , if Shanghai offers a D-type contract to rob people, then I will give it up, and I will give Zhao Rui a D, which is 500,000 more. I will give it to you, but Zhao Rui still can’t go. From the last contract in Guangdong, Guangdong and Shanghai must have discussed first, and they have been talking for a long time. You can roughly see the price offered by Guangdong from various platforms, and then Shanghai counter-offered.

But it doesn’t matter if the price is not negotiated. This is how we do business. We can’t buy and sell. That would be boring.

For Zhao Rui, I will sign for one year first, and we will talk next year. From Zhao Rui’s point of view, it is more difficult for the team now. I will also help the team for one year. Next year, depending on the situation, I will do my best to get together and disperse. You don’t need to be like that, just stay on the line. “

