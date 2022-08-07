Original title: Yang Yi: Yang Ming wants to transform the Liaoning team to win the championship last season, relying on striker Guo Ailun to substitute Zhao Jiwei

Since Guo Ailun’s departure from the team, many media people have made comments. Among them, a well-known basketball commentator said: The Liaoning men’s basketball team won the championship last season. In fact, it officially relied on the striker to create an advantage. Yang Ming wants to transform Liaoning team, he wants Liaoning team to be more executive, a coach’s self-cultivation and requirements.

In this regard, Yang Ming put Guo Ailun on the bench. He was also a core defender himself. What kind of defender does he want to play in the starting lineup? Guo Ailun and Zhao Jiwei, the defenders of the two national teams, have always been Liaoning’s sweet troubles. If When used together, both of them need to have the ball in their hands, hold a lot of the ball, and both are unstable in the technical link of catching and jumping. The question of who starts and who plays the bench.

If defined by style, Zhao Jiwei is a traditional defender, very calm, with strong judgment and passing ability. Guo Ailun has a strong impact ability when he is healthy. Not only Yang Ming, but from the perspective of the game, most of them will choose Zhao Jiwei to start. After he comes up, he can organize everyone to attack. The second is to reduce mistakes. The strong team reflects the control and the execution of the coach. Zhao Jiwei can implement the coach’s arrangement in place.

Guo Ailun came up and did it as soon as he got the ball. His attack power was very strong, and the score could solve the problem. If he started, he would let Guo Ailun do it alone. Although it was said that he could do it, it would not reflect the team’s execution ability, and his teammates did not find the rhythm so quickly.

Regarding Yang Yi’s point of view, if according to the current Liaoning men’s basketball configuration, Zhang Zhenlin and Fu Hao are on the rise for two years, and their abilities are outstanding. According to the future development, they must occupy a large number of tactical positions and ball power in Liaoning. The configuration of how far the Liaoning men’s basketball team can go, and Zhao Jiwei is the core defender who can effectively mobilize the ball and has won the reuse of Yang Ming, which is understandable.

But at present, the Liaoning men's basketball team's striker configuration has actually encountered relatively few games on the whole. For example, in a series of games like Guangdong and Guangsha, the opponents are full of injuries, Fu Hao and Zhang Zhenlin. Killing the Quartet is still Guo Ailun and Fogg's attractive defense, the space and opportunities they get, if the two can still create an advantage alone without being restrained by a defender, then this Liaoning men's basketball team does not need Guo Ailun very much. On the contrary, in a short period of time, Guo Ailun is still a Liaoning player who belongs to a single tier. He can score at the critical moment, and it is still very efficient in use, which can solve many values ​​that cannot be reflected at the tactical level.

