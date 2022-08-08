Original title: Yang Zeliang visited and expressed condolences to the athletes and coaches who participated in the Provincial Games

The 16th Yunnan Games will open in Yuxi at 8 pm on August 8th. It is reported that a total of 440 athletes from our state participated in the competition in 17 major events and 21 minor events in this Games.

On August 7, Yang Zeliang, the deputy governor of the state government and the head of the Dali delegation to the 16th Yunnan Games, visited the athletes and coaches at the athletes’ residence on behalf of the state party committee and state government. He hoped that everyone should shoulder a sense of responsibility and mission, and on the premise of abiding by the competition rules and doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, strengthen confidence, prepare scientifically, and devote themselves to the competition with a fuller mental state, striving for the provincial sports competition. The meeting achieved good results and added luster to the sports cause of our state.

As of August 7, the Dali delegation has won 14 golds, 14 silvers and 13 bronzes in the projects that have already started. (Correspondent Cai Liang Dong Bowen Ma Yaqian)