Yangming Holy Land Olympic Run China 2023 "Olympic Run China" Volkswagen Road Running National Series Jiangxi Chongyi Station

Yangming Holy Land Olympic Run China 2023 "Olympic Run China" Volkswagen Road Running National Series Jiangxi Chongyi Station

The “Olympic China” Olympic Sports Center Mass Road Running National Series kicked off in Chongyi County, Jiangxi Province on December 23, 2023. Chongyi, known as the hometown of bamboo and southern jujube, saw participants from all over the country and nearly 2,000 local road running enthusiasts start the event at Sanli Plaza.

The opening ceremony was attended by Zhang Hongxia, deputy director of the National Olympic Sports Center, Zhang Zuping, deputy director of the Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau, and other officials from Ganzhou City and Chongyi County, who fired orders for the athletes.

Chongyi County, located in southern Jiangxi, has been supported by the State Sports General Administration and has seen significant development in sports infrastructure over the years. With the support of the General Administration of Sports, the county has built new public sports venues such as swimming pools, badminton halls, fitness plazas, and fitness trails. This has led to a significant improvement in the happiness and sense of gain of the people in Chongyi due to increased access to sports facilities.

The “Olympic China” mass road running national series is a well-known domestic 10-kilometer event independently established by the National Olympic Sports Center. The event has been introduced to the counties designated for assistance by the General Administration of Sports and has been rated as a “high-quality project for targeted poverty alleviation through sports events.”

Furthermore, the event is an active attempt to integrate national-level competitions with rural revitalization and drive the integrated development of multiple industries in Chongyi County.

The event coincides with the harvest season of navel oranges in southern Jiangxi, and the organizing committee has launched the theme activity of “Olympic Running for Faith, Sincerity, and Orange Meaning”. The event platform has nearly 200,000 runners across the country, and the committee plans to promote Chongyi County’s characteristic famous products and drive local economic development through the event.

