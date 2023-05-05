Yangtze River Delta Youth Football Invitational Tournament ends in Zhoushan_Zhejiang Online

Yangtze River Delta Youth Football Invitational Tournament ends in Zhoushan

2023-05-05 10:24:04





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Wu Siyi

On May 3, the 2023 “Ocean Bank Cup” Yangtze River Delta Youth Football Invitational Tournament ended in Zhoushan. The competition set up eight-a-side youth competitions in Group A and Group B, with 24 teams from 12 football clubs as the main lineup. After a total of 65 matches over 4 days, the rankings of each group were determined.

In order to strengthen the youth football reserve talent team, Zhoushan actively integrates social forces, government-enterprise linkages, and deepens cooperation in football training base building, venue and facility construction, joint competitions, etc., and explores youth football with a model of resource sharing, complementary advantages, and mutual support. A new approach to sports revitalization. It is reported that the 55-acre football training base in Dinghai District has started construction this year. In addition, Zhoushan Youth Sports School and Jiayu Football Club have reached a joint team cooperation to form Zhoushan Youth Boys A, B and C football teams, and represent Zhoushan to participate in various provincial competitions.

The relevant person in charge of the Zhoushan Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports introduced: “This year Zhoushan will take the opportunity of the Asian Games and the construction of China‘s sports city to plan to hold more than 500 sports events of various sizes, including 15 large-scale brand sports events. In 2023, the Yangtze River Delta The Youth Football Invitational Tournament is one of the youth brand events. After this spring competition, the summer and autumn competitions are expected to be held in mid-July and early October. By holding competitions, a one-day competition of “one-person participation, multi-person travel” will be constructed , multi-day stay”single competition, multi-person consumption’ sports tourism mode.”