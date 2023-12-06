Yankees acquire Alex Verdugo in trade with the Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees made a significant move on Tuesday night, acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo in a trade with their bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox received right-handed pitchers Greg Weissert, Richard Fitts, and Nicholas Judice in the trade, with the latter two being prospects.

Verdugo is set to earn $9.2 million in his final year of salary arbitration after a productive season in which he hit .264/.324/.421 with 37 doubles, 5 triples, 13 home runs, and 54 RBIs. However, the outfielder is scheduled to hit free agency in 2025, forcing the Yankees to make a decision on whether to offer him a multi-year contract or let him go before the trade deadline in 2024, depending on his performance.

The addition of Verdugo does not hinder the Yankees’ negotiations with the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto, although it could potentially impact any pursuit of Cody Bellinger. With an impressive offensive line of .281/.337/.428 and over 200 extra-base hits in 7 years in the Major Leagues, Verdugo undoubtedly brings a significant boost to the Yankees’ roster.

