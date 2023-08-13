Yankees’ Carlos Rodon Progresses in Recovery, Nears Return to Pitching

Yankees’ Carlos Rodon Progressing Well in Recovery from Hamstring Injury

Yankees’ starting pitcher Carlos Rodon took a positive step forward in his recovery from a left hamstring injury. On Saturday, Rodon pitched two simulated innings into the bullpen at loanDepot Park in Miami. This marks a significant milestone in his rehabilitation process.

Following his bullpen session, Rodon will be heading to the team’s facility in Tampa, Florida. There, he is scheduled to face hitters during batting practice as part of his continued recovery efforts. The ultimate goal is for Rodon to rejoin the Yankees on August 22, once he becomes eligible to come off the disabled list.

Rodon’s injury occurred on August 7, during his outing against the Astros. New York manager, Aaron Boone, referred to it as a “low-level” strain. The left-handed pitcher had just returned to the team after missing the first three months of the season due to a strained forearm.

Rodon’s performance this season has been mixed. In his six starts, he has faced a few challenges, resulting in a 7.33 ERA. However, the Yankees remain optimistic about his potential impact on the team once he fully recovers.

Fans eagerly await Rodon’s return and hope that his presence will strengthen the Yankees’ pitching staff as they fight for a playoff spot. The team looks forward to having him back on the mound in the coming weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

