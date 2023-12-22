Yankees Manager UPDATE on Jasson Domínguez

The news around Major League Baseball continues, this time with an optimistic update about New York Yankees player Jason Dominguez for MLB 2024. Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery after an injury last season, Dominguez’s recovery progress has been praised by Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Dominguez showed promise in his debut in 2023, displaying strong hitting abilities before his injury cut his season short.

Boone has confirmed that Dominguez is being considered for Spring Training 2024, with the manager expressing confidence in the player’s progress. A report by Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports highlighted Boone’s reassurance that Dominguez is “doing very well” and could be back to normal player status soon. The Yankees remain optimistic about Dominguez’s future and his potential return to action in MLB 2024.

In his limited appearances in 2023, Dominguez made an impression with eight hits in 31 at-bats, including four home runs. Despite the complexity of the rehabilitation process following Tommy John surgery, the Yankees are hopeful that Dominguez will return healthy and ready to contribute to the team’s success. His debut batting average of .258 demonstrated his potential as a valuable player for the Yankees.

While there is no specific update on Dominguez’s status, the Yankees are looking forward to his return and remain optimistic about his future prospects in MLB 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

