Chinanews.com, Beijing, February 25th. Question: Is Jankovic, who has little experience, a dead horse in the national football team and a living horse doctor?

Reporter Bian Liqun

After 331 days, the national football team finally “live”.

Since the 0:2 loss to Oman in the top 12 Asian World Preliminaries on March 30 last year, the national football team has almost entered the “three noes” state.

Nothing happened, no training camp, no head coach. However, Li Tie, the former coach of the national football team who was investigated, was forced to enter people’s field of vision time and time again.

At a node where “homework must be handed in”, the new coach of the national football team has just decided-Jankovic, who led the U24 national football team to prepare for the Asian Games, became the new head coach of the Chinese men’s football team.

When I heard the news, my first reaction in my heart was: Damn, a dead horse should be a living horse doctor…

Helpless move?

Since the end of the World Preliminary Asian Top 12 match at the end of March last year, the national football team has entered a state of being put on hold. It was not until the beginning of this year that the news of the selection of the coach gradually spread.

Among them are Olaroyu, Queiroz, Stojkovic, Bento and other famous coaches who are familiar with Asian football and Chinese football.

However, former Chinese Super League coaches such as Olaroyu and Stojkovic, who have experienced the “Golden Dollar Era” of Chinese football, obviously cannot accept the current “hard life” of the national football team.

In addition, coaching the current national football team is not an easy and easy job to achieve results. How much courage and emotion is this? So it was expected that the follow-up would be nothing.

Seeing that the warm-up match with New Zealand on March 23 is getting closer, and excluding the training camp and the preparation time after the new coach takes office, at a final node that can be regarded as “handing in homework”, lead the U24 national football team to prepare for the Asian Games. Jankovic promoted to national football coach.

However, is Jankovic really suitable for the current national football team?

The new national football coach Jankovic.Image source: Visual China

“Beggar’s Edition” Perrin?

After Jankovic took office, the national football team once again entered the era of foreign coaches.

Looking back at the previous foreign coaches of the national football team: Schlapner, Horton, Milu, Ali Han, Dui, Folado, Camacho, Perrin, Lippi, most of them have very brilliant achievements in their coaching career and player period. Achievement.

In contrast, Jankovic is the one with the least experience.

The last relatively junior player was Perrin, but after all, he has coached Marseille, Lyon and other top five European league teams, and won the Ligue 1 championship.

The new national football coach Jankovic said from his resume that calling him the “beggar’s version” of Perrin may be a bit exaggerated. (It would be fine if it was the “beggar’s version of Peilan” in the Asian Cup, but forget about the World Preliminaries…)

Former national football coach Perrin.Image source: Visual China

Before taking over the China National Youth Team in 2018, Jankovic had coached Belgrade Red Star, Standard Liege and other teams. A team Mechelen when more than 2 years.

In the more than 4 years of coaching in China, Jankovic has not led the team to play too many major competitions, and spent most of his time leading the team to prepare for the Asian Games. It was only last year that he led the Asian Games team as the national football selection team to compete in the East Asian Cup. They lost 0:3 to South Korea, drew 0:0 with the Japanese team on the bench, and defeated Hong Kong, China 1:0.

From the point of view of skills, tactics and viewing, the three games led by Jankovic were lackluster, but they did play energetically.

When coaching the Asian Games team, Jankovic had very strict requirements on the players, paying attention to the players’ physical reserves and strength, and the body fat rate should not exceed 10%. On the spiritual level, the team spirit and the spirit of enduring hardships are emphasized. The game shows aggressiveness and keeps fighting.

During the preparations for the East Asian Cup, Jankovic’s father passed away unfortunately, but he insisted on leading the team to finish the East Asian Cup before returning home for the funeral.

From the perspective of professionalism, the new national football coach Jangovic has nothing to choose.

Jankovic led the game.Image source: Visual China

Can you drive the national football team?

Standing at the starting point of a new cycle, Jankovic, as the coach of the national football team, will not take lightly.

At the end of the year, the top 36 of the world preliminaries will start, and there will be the Asian Cup at the beginning of next year. Of course, the premise of these and the most difficult task is to complete the replacement.

This problem started with Lippi, dragged to Li Tie, and then to Li Xiaopeng, and it was impossible for Jankovic to delay.

Behind this is full of helplessness that no one can use. In recent years, the newcomers who have emerged in the main lineup of the national football team are nothing more than Zhang Yuning and Zhu Chenjie, plus the goalkeeper Han Jiaqi who performed well during the East Asian Cup.

In the final analysis, young players are still not strong enough to gain a foothold in international competitions.

Zhang Yuning is one of the few bright spots among the young players of the national football team.Image source: Visual China

But at this point, even if young players cannot gain a foothold, they must be pushed into the main lineup of the national football team.

And the Asian Games team of the national football team led by Jankovic has many players of the right age for the national football team in the next four years, and Jankovic knows them best.

However, it is different from the young Asian Games team. There are three generations of players in the national football team: old, middle and young players. Whether Jankovic can make a good team and survive the Asian Cup and World Preliminaries still needs to be drawn. A big question mark on it.

Especially in the next World Cup after the expansion of the army, the number of qualifying places in Asia will increase to 8.5. Although it is currently facing the problem of not getting enough places, it is obviously not to the point of completely giving up.

Jankovic led the game.Image source: Visual China

The next warm-up match, even the Asian Cup and the top 36 of the world preliminaries, will be the touchstone for Jankovic, but once there is no bright spot and a hasty coaching change at that time, it will fall into a very passive position. situation.

In any case, I still hope that Jankovic can help the national football team to complete the renewal and bring some new ideas and surprises, even in the process.