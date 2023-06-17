Yann-Aurel Bisseck convinces with the U21

Status: 06/17/2023 1:27 p.m

Shortly before the European Championships, Yann-Aurel Bisseck fought for a regular place in the German U21s, for whom things will get serious at the European Championships next week. The towering defender has had a steep climb behind him.

Yann-Aurel Bisseck is not too fond of 1. FC Köln. Or to put it more correctly: on some of those responsible who were once in charge of the Geißbockheim club. It was after Cologne’s relegation season in 2017/18: Bisseck was very young at the time (17), but had already left his mark in professional training after an outstanding youth season.

Wednesday, 6 p.m.: Germany – Israel

arrow right

Schedule U21 European Championship

arrow right

Veh and Beginning had no use

Back then, in the summer, FC managers Armin Veh (sports director) and Markus Anfang (coach) approached him and said flatly that they had no use for a young player like him in the coming second division season. “At least I knew what I was up to,” Bisseck later said in an interview.

But things weren’t so nice for him: Bisseck, who would actually have liked to stay in Cologne, began a rental odyssey across Europe. Guimaraes in Portugal, Kiel in the north of Germany, and finally Aarhus in Denmark. At the last stop, the 1.96 meter long defender did what he had always thought possible: he prevailed in professional first division football and was signed by the Danes.

Top clubs want to sign him

Today the whole thing looks like this: After a strong season in Aarhus, Bisseck is not only in the starting eleven of the German U21 before the European Championship that starts next week. No, the 22-year-old, who has an exit clause in the contract in Aarhus, is also highly courted by various top clubs.

Eintracht Frankfurt, for example, wanted him in the winter, 1. FC Köln are said to be interested, but both will probably go away empty-handed. Because Bisseck is apparently at the top of Inter Milan’s wish list. “It would be nice if things were settled before the European Championships,” Bisseck said, hoping for a speedy conclusion to the negotiations.

The big step forward was made in Aarhus.

Almost early abandonment

It would probably be the decisive step in a career that could have ended in nothing. Especially during his time in Portugal, the youngster had serious doubts about his professional career. Two muscle tears in both thighs forced him to take a break of several months, the language problem in Portugal (hardly anyone speaks English there) didn’t make things any easier.

Completed two courses at the same time

Ultimately, Bisseck played football one last time, but had already completed two courses at the time: first economics at the University of Cologne, later media and marketing management via distance learning.

But now football comes first. First the European Championship, then the club change to a top league. 1. FC Köln will not just watch the whole thing with a laugh.