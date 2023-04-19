Home » Yann Sommer and the missing centimeters
Sports

Yann Sommer and the missing centimeters

by admin
Yann Sommer and the missing centimeters

Yann Sommer and the missing centimeters: What the Bayern crisis has to do with the size of the national goalie

Bayern Munich is in trouble ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City. Stars hit each other with their fists, the change of coach seems unsuccessful and goalkeeper Yann Sommer radiates little security.

Yann Sommer in final training before the game against Manchester City.

Sven Hoppe / dpa

It’s actually the most important game of the year for Bayern Munich. At home against what is perhaps currently the best team in the world, Manchester City, the Munich team want to pull off the miracle and despite a 0-3 defeat in the first leg they still want to make it into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

See also  Italy with Chiesa and Pessina beats Austria (2-1) and goes to the quarterfinals. But what an effort!

You may also like

These 3 Former MLB Prospects Have Gone From...

Reporter arrested in Russia, remains in prison: appeal...

Champions: Giroud, a goal that is very special...

Napoli Milan, Leao: ‘Pioli is a father to...

«We hated each other, but how much I...

Saudi Arabia: Al Nassr loses, title race gets...

NBA playoff dispatches: Garland becomes Cavs’ catalyst; Celtics...

Death of Maradona, eight indicted – breaking latest...

FC Bayern Munich: New name on the striker...

Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 following Domantas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy